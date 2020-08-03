BLACKFOOT — A local public charter school that emphasizes technology has sought to use the flexible approach it's taking toward teaching amid the COVID-19 crisis as a recruiting tool.
Bingham Academy Principal Mark Fisk said the school has been running an awareness campaign using social media and radio advertisements to recruit new students from throughout Bingham County. Fisk believes parents appreciate the school's efforts to grant them the freedom to choose when to send students to school and when to defer to remote learning, given the fluid nature of the pandemic.
Fisk explained Bingham Academy was well positioned to make the switch to online learning when COVID-19 forced its school buildings to close for the remainder of the term around St. Patrick's Day. He said the academy's students had all been given their own Chromebook computers, and staff had been trained to effectively teach with them.
Bingham Academy also emphasized a highly structured approach to remote learning: Students used Google Meet to attend every class virtually, receiving instruction at the beginning of each class before their teachers allowed them to work on the day's lesson. Students who required special attention could remain online and had ample one-on-one time with teachers, Fisk said.
Some area school districts are asking families who opt to participate in an online learning modality to commit to the program for a full semester or trimester. However, Fitch said he and the staff at Bingham Academy will seek to avoid "hedging ourselves and painting ourselves into a corner, but rather to allow to the best of our ability a number of different approaches."
"One of our goals here is to try to create a situation where students can gravitate back and forth between online and in-person attendance as they feel the situation warrants," Fisk said.
Fisk worries that without the ability to transition seamlessly between modalities, schools risk having students who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case coming to school and infecting others.
"I think in today's world you can make plans but you have to maintain a certain level of flexibility and agility because plans change," Fisk said.
Bingham Academy specializes in STEM-based education. About 40 percent of the courses taught at the school double as post-secondary college classes. Registration for Bingham Academy is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. A registration form is available online at forms.gle/Sxk9kpmE2A1nmqPHA.