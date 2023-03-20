Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring gathered at the Elk’s Lodge during a Chamber of Commerce luncheon event in Blackfoot last week to give the State of the City and State of the County addresses.
The event began with Carroll's State of the City address, in which he highlighted some of the accomplishments the city has had in the last year, as well as future plans Carroll has in mind.
Blackfoot has 14 separate employee departures that include “the police, parks and recreation, cemetery, airport, sewer, water, and so on,” Carroll said. “Due to retirements and one individual who went to another part of the country, we did replace six of our department managers this last year, and that included a new police chief, Chief Croft."
The police department has put together a program called Citizen’s Police Academy which currently has 11 registered participants. Registration will open again in September.
“If you’re interested in it, we’re not looking to make police officers out of you, but to let you see how the police department works,” Carroll said.
Carroll expressed his appreciation for the police department and mentioned how officer appreciation lunches give an “opportunity to show our first responders how much they are appreciated by the community."
Carroll continued, “We will continue to fund our police officers and our fire department. I know the county wants to continue funding the sheriff's office. I like to believe that we don't have the problems that other cities around us have because we have professional law enforcement.”
To address the housing shortage, Carroll said, “The city has permitted over 125 new doors in city limits this year, and we have about another 300 that are in the queue right now.”
One problem Blackfoot has faced in the last year was receiving three boil advisory notices.
“We’ve done very exhaustive testing trying to locate where the contamination is coming from. We brought an outside consultant,” Carroll said.
The outside consultant tested one of the well heads and the two-million-gallon water tank and they both tested clean.
“We came to the conclusion that the contamination of E. coli was coming from bad cross-connection systems out in the community,” Carroll said. “Any of you who have a lawn sprinkler system is then required to have a backflow VE system. Some of (the cross-connections) are 20-25 years old and some are brand new. The city has not been testing those.”
In the next two months, the city will be rolling out an inspection.
“We will be out inspecting the cross-connections, both industrial and commercial areas,” Carroll said. “We have been told by the department of environmental equality that Blackfoot was one of the only cities of 10,000 or more that they were aware of that did not treat their water.”
The city has now been injecting liquid chlorine into the water since Dec. 8. However, due to the process being difficult to be precise with, the city is “considerably under the regulatory requirement,” Carroll said.
Carroll also touched on putting together a water conservation team to start conserving water “before it becomes a real requirement. We enjoy living in a beautiful part of the country and we want to keep it that way."
Additionally, Carroll has introduced a downtown revitalization plan in which the city will invest “several hundred thousand dollars into it.”
Carroll touched specifically on the “Yellow Brick Road (North Broadway),” which leads to the county fair.
“I’m embarrassed when I see people pushing strollers or when individuals in wheelchairs try to negotiate those sidewalks and broken down curbs. We need to address that,” Carroll said.
Once the weather eases into spring, Carroll has plans to fix the 100-year-old pipe that runs through downtown.
“We’ve got places where the pipe has collapsed or disintegrated from exposure to sewer gases,” Carroll said. “We need to replace that before we have a cave-in.”
Carroll also mentioned that Blackfoot was given a grant to build a new RV dump station by the airport to help reduce the traffic at the other dump station by the fire department. The dump service will continue to be free of charge.
To address the issue of flooding, Manwaring spoke about placing sandbags at various areas in the county including the “Shelley Fire Department, Firth Townsite, Aberdeen Townsite, the transfer station, the Goodwin Cellar in Thomas, and the County courthouse.”
Manwaring also went in depth about Bingham County’s 2023 budget and how it relates to property values and taxes.
“Our total budget dollars were four million dollars higher than the previous year which was a whopping 12 percent increase,” Manwaring said. “Half of that increase was two million dollars in ARPA funds.”
Bingham County has received $9 million in ARPA funding.
“$1.2 million will go to an upgraded communication system for the sheriff's office and fire and ambulance in Blackfoot, Firth, and Shelley,” Manwaring said. “$1.5 million went to the wastewater treatment plant project in Shelley and $6 million over the next three years is planned to go to jail expansion, which will be about a ten million dollar project when it’s finished.”
The road and bridge service and the sheriff's department rely heavily on fuel and oil which has seen a significant price increase recently. The remaining $2 million in the budget increase can mainly be attributed to paying for the fuel that keeps those essential services active.
Unfortunately, the budget increase has had an impact on homeowners’ property taxes.
“I don’t have the answers but I do know that we can’t do without (essential services),” Manwaring said. “There is always a delicate balance between the services to provide and the cost of the taxes to all of us. I want you to know that I take my responsibility over the county’s 26 percent part of the total tax bill in Blackfoot very seriously”
