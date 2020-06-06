POCATELLO — An estimated 600 to 800 people attended a protest march and presentation on Saturday over law enforcement treatment of black people and other people of color in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Lizzy Bennett, 19, and Brock Keller, 20, were co-organizers of the Black Lives Matter event at Caldwell Park in Pocatello.
The event drew a crowd to the park to hear the featured speakers. It was followed by a march featuring many participants holding signs of protest about police treatment of African-Americans.
One participant held a sign that said: “Know Justice, Know Peace.”
One mom talked to her two young kids on the other side of the street from the march route as the participants walked past.
The march took the form of a big loop back around to Caldwell Park. During the march participants chanted “Say his name” for Floyd and held signs such as one that said “Black Lives Matter” and “All humans are equal. Period.”
The march was peaceful. Law enforcement at the scene talked to people near the event who were carrying firearms, but there was no threat, authorities said.
Meanwhile, local resident Jackie Stephens was at Caldwell Park and said that she attended the gathering for good reason.
“I came to support the young people, to see the young people," Stephens said. “Because they give me hope in this frightening time.”
Bennett said the the gathering and march were intended to foster positive change in police relations with people of color.
She thanked people who attended and supported them for helping get across the point that black lives matter and things can change.
“We're striving for a better society, a more peaceful society, where people can live together,” Bennett said.