Bingham Healthcare has opened a new urgent care clinic on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello, transforming a building that once housed a Golden Corral restaurant into a medical practice with a range of specialists and health services.
Bingham Specialty Clinic & 1st Choice Urgent Care at 850 Yellowstone Ave. opened its urgent care practice on Feb. 28, and just this week brought other specialists into the same building, making for a unique multi-specialty facility.
Amy Parslow, clinic manager at the new clinic, said the central location has been great so far and she's excited for Bingham to be able to offer patients a kind of medical "hub" in a community that's in need of greater access to healthcare.
"We've started this new structure where all providers are under one roof," Parslow said. "You can get care from your cardiologist, as well as your neurologist and your pediatrician all in one building. We hope that having this hub with all these doctors in one place will just be so convenient for patients."
The new practice joins four other Bingham Healthcare-affiliated facilities in the Pocatello area, including 1st Choice Urgent Care on Bannock Highway, Physicians & Surgeons Clinic of Pocatello on Hospital Way, the Health and Wellness Sleep Institute, and Clifford & Clark Family Medicine on Yellowstone Avenue.
"I feel like there was a need for (this clinic), especially during COVID," Parslow said. "I think all of our urgent cares, no matter who you're working for, they're busy, and so we really have worked well with the other entities in town and we're looking forward to seeing this location grow."
While the building used to be a Golden Corral, there's no indication now that there was ever a restaurant inside. The facility was gutted and fully redone to flow easily, and the exterior was given a Bingham Healthcare brand makeover.
Parslow said her hope for the future of the practice is to keep attracting patients, providing them quality care, and to eventually see Bingham install more facilities in the area that house a range of medical providers all under one roof.
"I feel like at Bingham we're always growing, so I would love to see these kinds of facilities everywhere in the future," Parslow said. "If everybody had one location where they could see all their specialty doctors but also go on the weekend when they think they've sprained their arm, that makes life that much simpler and we all need a little bit of a simpler life now, that's for sure."
The Bingham clinic is fully open now and operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
"We're all excited to take care of patients," Parslow said. "I think this clinic is going to be a great for the community."