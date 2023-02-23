Jordyn Nebeker

Jordyn Nebeker and his wife, Alisha, pose for a photo after he was appointed chief deputy of Bingham County. 

 Photo courtesy of Jordyn Nebeker

Jordyn Nebeker of Blackfoot has been appointed as the chief deputy of Bingham County.

Transitioning from working as a patrol officer and a sergeant to the chief deputy is “quite an adjustment in the volume of responsibility and the volume of people you have stewardship over that you're responsible to help and ensure they're taken care of,” 33-year-old Nebeker said.

