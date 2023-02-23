Jordyn Nebeker of Blackfoot has been appointed as the chief deputy of Bingham County.
Transitioning from working as a patrol officer and a sergeant to the chief deputy is “quite an adjustment in the volume of responsibility and the volume of people you have stewardship over that you're responsible to help and ensure they're taken care of,” 33-year-old Nebeker said.
Adopting the vision of the previous chief deputy, Sheriff Jeff Gardner, Nebeker described how he wants to bring some change to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, beginning with allowing more inclusion among all of the different departments.
“When you're a street cop, you get sucked into the dealings that you do every day and, in your mind, you almost don't care what they do because they're in a different division,” he said. “I want to change that. I want people that are on patrol to know and care what the people at the driver's license office do and vice versa because we all have the same badge and represent the same sheriff. A tighter-knit mindset when it comes to the whole team is something that we're pushing for.”
Nebeker’s biggest goal is to improve the community’s trust in the Sheriff's Office.
“We want to move that bar but we know that we have to earn that,” Nebeker said. “Obviously, we do that by not making any existing mistakes that have been made in the past but also just having the right policies and procedures in place. The training of officers is very important, and the product that's out there as far as the boots on the ground, they're highly trained. They know that empathy is the secret weapon to our job. Empathy is the best thing a cop can have.”
Nebeker, who’s been a cop for just shy of a decade, carries some nervousness around being appointed the new chief deputy because of the amount of responsibility the position holds.
“Now, if anything goes wrong, I have no one else to blame and it's my fault and that's a lot of weight,” Nebeker said. “I’ve had thoughts of inadequacy and just not being up to scale, but you just put those self-doubts away. You trust your people, you care about your people, and you do the best that you can. I've also found that having the sheriff there as a mentor has given me a lot of confidence that if I have shortfalls, I can lean on him and his leadership capabilities to sustain me and help direct me.”
Nebeker mentioned the values that he holds in his career and the advice he gives to his trainees.
“You are going to either be somebody that relies on your badge to do your job or you're gonna rely on the beating heart behind your badge to do your job,” he said. “The people that rely on their heart to do the job are the ones that will stay and the ones that rely on the badge will either find themselves in trouble or won't find any satisfaction in the job.”
Nebeker’s favorite part of working in law enforcement is collaborating with the community.
“There are just so many facets of the community that when we integrate with them, we make a great team,” Nebeker said. “I chose to enter law enforcement because it was a steady career path that I thought was a good move. I’ve stayed in law enforcement because of the camaraderie and teamwork aspect. I've always thrived in that setting. I always like to be in some kind of service capacity. Being a part of something bigger than myself has always been kind of what gratified me.”
Before his promotion, Nebeker worked as a deputy in the jail for two years and then became a patrol officer for Blackfoot and the surrounding areas. He also was a part of the Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team. Later, he became a drug recognition expert which he described as “the ability to detect impairment from substances other than alcohol.”
Following his time as a drug recognition expert, he became a field trainer for a couple of years and then graduated as a corporal and state of field trainer.
“Then in October of ’21, I was promoted to sergeant, but I was assigned to Aberdeen because the Aberdeen Police Department had dissolved. The City Council got rid of the police department and we took over through a contract with the Sheriff's Office. I had a chance to essentially build that team down there from scratch, and that was awesome,” Nebeker said.
Nebeker described his experience as being a sergeant for the Aberdeen Police Department as “one of the coolest experiences of (his) career.”
Despite the speculation and doubt that the community had about the city experiencing such a big change, Nebeker said, “the community was amazing and welcomed us with open arms. Some of them we had to win over, and we had to prove ourselves, but overall they were just really supportive. Before we knew it, we were doing the homecoming parade police escort, escorting the girl's basketball team out of town to state, and just all of the stuff that we really like to do.”
Nebeker reflected on what this promotion meant to him.
“It's a very humbling thing. When some people get promoted, it goes to their head and they look at it as power, but I think this is 100 percent responsibility,” he said.
