BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the individuals who had been listed as suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Blackfoot on Aug. 4, with one of the individuals dying at the scene.
A press release sent out Tuesday listed the individuals as Terrance Knight, 19, whose body was found in the back yard of a residence on Shilling Avenue near Rich Street; Sinjin Reyes, 23, who is in the Bannock County Jail; and Cecelia "Cece" Broncho, 22, who was later released from the Bingham County Jail.
The press release said the investigation into the incident is still being conducted by the North Critical Incident Team with Idaho Falls Police being the lead agency.
The cause of Knight's death has not been listed. An obituary for Knight said he died following injuries from an accident. A funeral service was held on Aug. 10 at Sand Hill Cemetery in Fort Hall. He had one daughter.
A Bingham County Sheriff's detective was shot in the arm during the Aug. 4 incident, taken to an Idaho Falls hospital for treatment, and released from the hospital Aug. 6. According to a Facebook post from the Idaho State Fraternal Order of Police, the officer who was shot is recovering and his name has not been released pending the investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.
On Aug. 4 at about 7:50 a.m. the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left, Sheriff Craig Rowland said. At 7:58 a.m., a Blackfoot Police officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low speed pursuit. The suspect vehicle crashed and three people ran from the vehicle. One of the occupants was contacted by law enforcement and at that time the suspect shot the detective. After a search which lasted several hours over a wide area near Shilling, Reyes was taken into custody. Broncho was taken into custody the following weekend.