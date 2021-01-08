On 01/07/2021 at about 1056 hours Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a kidnapping at 139 south 1075 west. Ultimately Deputies arrested Pocatello resident 42 year old George Carl Capson. Capson is being held in the Bingham County Jail on a 1 million dollar bond for the charges of, First Degree Stalking, Kidnapping 2nd degree, Domestic Battery Felony, CPO Violation and Burglary.
Bingham County Sheriff's Office arrests Pocatello man for kidnapping, battery, stalking
- By Bingham County Sheriff's Office
