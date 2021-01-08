police lights

On 01/07/2021 at about 1056 hours Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a kidnapping at 139 south 1075 west. Ultimately Deputies arrested Pocatello resident 42 year old George Carl Capson. Capson is being held in the Bingham County Jail on a 1 million dollar bond for the charges of, First Degree Stalking, Kidnapping 2nd degree, Domestic Battery Felony, CPO Violation and Burglary.