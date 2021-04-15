A dispatcher for the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for her role in saving the life of a woman on Tuesday.
Emergency 911 dispatcher Layton Powell got the call from a man reporting that his wife was unconscious and struggling to breathe, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office in Blackfoot.
During the call, Powell was told that the woman was unconscious and had agonal breathing, meaning she was gasping for air.
So Powell began instructing the woman’s husband on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.
Powell was calm, professional, courteous, compassionate and encouraging during the crisis, according to the news release.
Then the Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit arrived on the scene and reported the woman was awake and talking by the time she was being loaded into the ambulance.
Unit personnel reported that the woman had initially been in full cardiac arrest. And if Powell hadn’t instructed the husband on CPR and done such a good job at it, the woman would not have survived.
The unit reports that Powell truly saved the woman’s life.
“We are proud at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to have Powell as a part of our 911 team,” according to the sheriff’s office news release.
The news release also thanked Powell for her hard work and dedication to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the communities that it serves.
Her role in saving the woman’s life happened coincidentally during the yearly National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which runs this week through Saturday.
It honors communications personnel for their commitment, service and sacrifice.
The release notes that some people spend their whole lives wondering if they make a difference.
“When you work in 911, you don’t have to wonder,” it said. “You make a difference.”
The communications officers in Chubbuck have also been recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which started in California in 1981, according to dispatch supervisor Lynnette Smith.
Smith says the department's seven full-time dispatchers, who received 32,175 calls last year, handle a wide variety of situations during their shifts.
For instance, they keep track of who's doing controlled burns in case someone calls in a fire.
The Chubbuck personnel also dispatch for fire calls received within Chubbuck and handle requests for aid from other agencies.
Calls are also received for emergency medical aid, to which Chubbuck medical technicians respond and assist the Pocatello ambulance.
Additional calls it receives can include animals, welfare checks, accidents, traffic hazards, verbal and physical disturbances and others, Smith said.
The dispatch center, which generally has two people on duty at a time, is also responsible for handling maintenance callouts after hours. For example, that can include downed power lines or water main breaks.
“If there’s a water main break after hours we’re the main contact for that,” Smith said.
Another function they perform is to transcribe reports that have been dictated by officers, she said.
Smith, who is no longer a full-time dispatcher due to her other duties, says dispatchers enjoy the critical job of helping keep track of what officers and firefighters are doing and helping keep them safe.
She says the adrenaline really gets going during emergency calls and things can get chaotic.
“So you have to get used to the ups and downs and be able to figure out how to make it all work,” Smith said.