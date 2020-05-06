Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said his office responded to a possible homicide at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the McDonaldville area north of Blackfoot.
In a press release, Rowland said his office was notified of a 39-year-old man whose body was found on the ground near his car. Deputies located the apparent victim and called in detectives from the sheriff's office and the Blackfoot Police Department.
"At this time we are treating this as a homicide," Rowland said. "An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning."
Rowland said he'll wait until after the autopsy is finished before divulging why the death appears to be suspicious.
Rowland said he will wait to release the victim's name until next of kin have been notified, and more information will be forthcoming.
The case represents the second possible homicide Bingham County has investigated during recent weeks. In mid-March, Kayden N. Ford, 23, of Shelley, was accused of stabbing his father, Joshua Ford, to death at the family's Shelley home.