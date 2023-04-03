Bingham County Republicans held their 65th annual Lincoln Day Luncheon at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel and Casino on Saturday.
The event featured speeches from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, Bingham County Sheriff Gardner and a keynote speech from State Senator Julie VanOrden, as well as a few others.
The event maintained the theme of education. Critchfield has been the State Superintendent of Public Instruction for roughly 3 months. In her speech, she addressed all of the concerns and solutions she has for the education system.
Critchfield is concerned with students learning how to read. She believes the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on literacy in students, but Idaho has since recovered from that.
“The troubling news is that we were never at a place that we were really proud of being there,” Critchfield said. “It’s important to note that although we have come out of that, there’s still quite a bit of room to grow and ways we can improve.”
Critchfield’s solution to student illiteracy is working with the school districts to adjust the curriculum choices to represent the science of reading.
Another concern Critchfield has for the education system has to do with the decline in the mental well-being of students. She described how she believes that graduating high school seniors aren’t choosing to work for pay or obtain a driver’s license. The statistics she referenced were national numbers, though she said Idaho isn’t far off from those numbers by being at the top of the list for student suicide rates.
“There are some societal trends that are impacting the ways that our young people see themselves in this world,” Critchfield said. “A trend that we see that's declining in many of our youth is delaying milestones typical to growing up. They're not dating, they're not attending dances and they're not participating in clubs.”
Critchfield is currently working on ways to address the mental health issues in students in the education system without putting the burden on teachers. She thinks implementing more career technical education classes will help students apply themselves to life after high school and reduce the distractions students have from their phones. She introduced legislation and with the help of senators, representatives and the governor's office, they will now expand CTE courses into seventh and eighth grade.
“Thirty-seven percent of students graduating from Idaho high schools go on to college, but 80 percent of graduating seniors from Idaho high schools have taken at least one dual credit class from a college,” Critchfield said. “When I put those numbers together, it tells me that our seniors want to have a jumpstart on life, but it may not be college. We’re good at getting kids to college, but let’s get good at connecting students with what they want to do.”
Critchfield also championed a piece of legislation that would require graduating students to take a class on financial literacy.
“(They’ll have) to take a course on how to figure out taxes, how to understand what a 401K is, how to apply for a loan; the types of things that we as adults know well,” Critchfield said.
Critchfield believes that another contributor to mental health issues in students is substance abuse and specifically the fentanyl crisis.
Fentanyl is a “powerful synthetic opioid that’s 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine,” Sheriff Gardner said.
According to Gardner, in 2021, there were “241 documented overdose deaths from opioids, and 152 of those were fentanyl,” he said.
“More people died by opioid overdose than vehicle fatalities (217 fatalities) last year in the state of Idaho,” Gardner said. “Both of those numbers are too high. Between the Blackfoot Police Department, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Shelley Police Department, there is weekly deployment of Narcan (not including first responders), which is a medication that reverses the effects of fentanyl. It shouldn’t be (in Bingham County) and it shouldn’t be like that.”
To address the concerns of fentanyl, Gardner has three approaches. The first is that he believes that something needs to be done on a national level to secure the borders to reduce drug trafficking.
“It’s coming through here like water,” Sheriff Gardner said. “If somebody is familiar enough with the shady side of the internet, then can have fentanyl delivered to their doorstep by FedEx probably within a week. That’s how scary it is.”
Gardner’s second approach to combat the opioid epidemic is implementing a mental health and addiction treatment program in Bingham County. His third way to aid the issue, which he believes to be the “true proactive part of this” is the education of “our youth, our adults, our community members and our civic group leaders.”
Every school district in Idaho will have an assembly for high school students that will educate them on the dangers of fentanyl and how to stand against peer pressure.
Additionally, Gardner plans to help build a curriculum over the summer and provide training to his student resource officers who will go to classrooms individually to teach children on a one-on-one level to further build that connection.
In addition to education about the dangers of fentanyl, they will also teach students about the dangers of social media, mental health crises, suicide prevention and human trafficking.
“(We want to give students) the best tools they can to cope with these challenges that they’ve never faced. They need that help, and that’s our responsibility,” Gardner said.
At the end of the event, Bingham County GOP Chairman Dan Cravens and other event organizers raffled two guns off. One was a shotgun donated by Paul Loomis and the other was a shotgun sponsored by Baker and Harris Law Office. Jordan Johns and Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring both won a gun.
