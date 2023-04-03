Debbie Critchfield Bingham County Lincoln Day celebrations

tate Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield speaking at the Bingham County Lincoln Day event on Saturday.

 June Polk/For the Journal

Bingham County Republicans held their 65th annual Lincoln Day Luncheon at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel and Casino on Saturday.

The event featured speeches from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, Bingham County Sheriff Gardner and a keynote speech from State Senator Julie VanOrden, as well as a few others.

Jeff Gardner

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner speaking at the Bingham County Lincoln Day event on Saturday.

