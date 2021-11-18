Ever since the 10-alarm chili incident, Dan Cravens' family has asked that he let someone else season the food when he cooks dinner.
Cravens, chairman of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, said his senses of taste and smell still haven't fully returned since he had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 early this month. It's now easy for him to add too much salt or to go too heavy on the hot peppers.
Nonetheless, he considers the lingering side effects of having the coronavirus to be mildly inconvenient when he thinks about what could have happened had he not been fully vaccinated. He has underlying health problems, including diabetes, that elevate his risk level with COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health data shows about 6 percent of the region's COVID-19 cases have been breakthroughs since vaccines were made widely available. The data shows the vaccine has also been highly effective at preventing hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, even if some vaccinated people do end up contracting the virus.
"Having the vaccine, while it didn't prevent me from getting sick, I think it lessoned the impact of getting COVID," Cravens said. "I think it probably lessoned the symptoms for me and provided a more positive outcome than if I had not gotten the vaccine."
Cravens emphasized he opposes vaccine mandates and believes getting inoculated for COVID-19 should be up to each individual. That said, he hopes his experience will encourage some people who are still on the fence about the vaccine to go ahead and sway the odds in their favor by getting inoculated voluntarily.
"I think a lot of people are thinking, 'Why am I getting the vaccine if (vaccinated) people are still getting COVID?'" Cravens said.
Cravens received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on March 31.
"I was very appreciative of the Trump Administration's efforts to speed up the research and push the vaccine forward," Cravens said. "I wasn't sure how effective the vaccine would be. I like a lot of folks had concerns about it, but I figured it was worth the risk."
Cravens hasn't had a third COVID-19 booster shot. He started having symptoms on Nov. 7. At the time, word had just been released of a possible E. coli risk with Blackfoot's water supply, and Cravens assumed municipal water was the culprit behind his symptoms. Three days later, he noticed he'd lost his ability to taste and smell and went in for a COVID test. He was confirmed as COVID-19 positive shortly thereafter.
Due to his underlying medical issues, his doctor prescribed him to receive monoclonal antibodies in four separate injections. They are lab-produced molecules that target specific antigens.
Cravens has a friend who contracted COVID-19 around the same time. His friend was unvaccinated and was prescribed the drug ivermectin for his symptoms. Despite his comorbidity, Cravens said he never got as sick as his friend.
Cravens has a vaccinated brother-in-law who had a breakthrough COVID-19 case and experienced only minor symptoms. Cravens has also lost a close friend, who was a retired doctor, to COVID-19. He's uncertain whether or not the friend was vaccinated when he contracted the disease.
Cravens said he still feels lethargic and operates at about 80 percent of his usual energy on most days.
Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, acknowledged current COVID-19 vaccines weren't developed with the prevalent Delta variant in mind, though she said they're still extremely effective at preventing hospitalizations and death.
For vaccines to be "optimally effective" at preventing the spread of COVID-19, Mann said between 85 percent and 90 percent of residents in a population must be vaccinated.
As of Nov. 17, just 47.35 percent of Idaho residents had been fully vaccinated.
Between May 15 and Oct. 23, 86.3 percent of all new COVID-19 cases statewide involved people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the Idaho Department of Health. Furthermore, 88.9 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho involved unvaccinated patients, and 91.7 percent of all COVID-19 intensive care unit admissions were unvaccinated patients.
Furthermore, 85.8 percent of Idaho residents who died of COVID-19 during that period were not vaccinated. Mann said the vast majority of vaccinated patients who died of COVID-19 had underlying medical issues.
Mann said in Southeast Idaho, there were 1,598 breakthrough COVID-19 cases during that time period involving fully vaccinated individuals — or roughly 6 percent of all cases.
"The odds are still really good if you're fully vaccinated that you're not going to get sick, but because they're not 100 percent that's why other tools in the tool kit are very important," Mann said, advising even fully vaccinated people to continue maintaining a safe physical distance in public, wearing face masks in crowded rooms, washing their hands and staying home when they feel sick.