The weather in Bingham County always sparks concern in the community, especially around springtime. When the dreaded snow begins to melt, flooding is bound to happen, destroying roads and homes all over the area. However, Scott Reese, Emergency Services Management director, believes that the community can hopefully rest easy until next spring for the worst of it should already be over.
“I think we’ve probably seen a lot of the flooding that we’re going to because we don’t have too much snow,” Reese said. “As far as melting in the day and then freezing at night, it’s been perfect, and the ground is opening up and taking a lot of the moisture.”
Reese still holds some concerns for the desert area, as there is “still a lot of snow that has to come this way, but it doesn’t have the same snow depth as back in ’17 when we had that flooding,” he said.
“I’m never going to say never, but when I look at the reservoir levels and the snowpack, I think we’re in pretty good shape for water this year,” Reese said. “If the weather stays like this, we’re not going to see much melting because it’s cold. We’re going to have precipitation for the next seven days. We could see 6 inches here in the next week, but we had 3 inches in Blackfoot last week that has already melted. That’s what makes me have optimism about the ground taking it in instead of flooding homes.”
Overall, Reese said that the county was fairly fortunate this year since there were only a few homes that got water damaged.
“One house is too many, and I feel bad for those folks that got caught flooded this year,” Reese said. “We also had a few gravel roads west of Aberdeen that really took a beating and are still closed.”
Reese expressed appreciation for the community’s willingness to volunteer to help residents around the county put sandbags around their homes.
“We had a farmer rancher from Pingree that brought his equipment so we could fill sandbags here at the courthouse,” Reese said. “Out west in Blackfoot, they’ve had some sandbag parties with the schools. They’ve spent several Tuesday nights out filling sandbags and now I think we have about 7,000 of them filled on pallets in a potato cellar in the event that we need to transport those anywhere around the county. A lot of LDS church members all over the county stepped up to volunteer to help those in need. We had a wonderful turnout. (The volunteers) are the real heroes.”
Reese was especially thankful for the county commissioner’s decision to make sandbags free of charge.
“We had such an influx early on, and in the early part of March we were charging for them because we only had a handful of (sandbags),” Reese said. “As the events unfolded, we had more and more folks in need.”
Reese also thanked Bingham County Road and Bridge, the sheriff's office and the dispatchers for their assistance and cooperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.