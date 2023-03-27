Bingham flooding

A potato cellar in Blackfoot where thousands of sandbags are ready to deploy in case of flooding in Bingham County. 

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County

The weather in Bingham County always sparks concern in the community, especially around springtime. When the dreaded snow begins to melt, flooding is bound to happen, destroying roads and homes all over the area. However, Scott Reese, Emergency Services Management director, believes that the community can hopefully rest easy until next spring for the worst of it should already be over.

“I think we’ve probably seen a lot of the flooding that we’re going to because we don’t have too much snow,” Reese said. “As far as melting in the day and then freezing at night, it’s been perfect, and the ground is opening up and taking a lot of the moisture.”

