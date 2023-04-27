Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Committee

Pictured from left to right is Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Committee administrator Elisa Oats, former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis, current Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and Paige Lynn, another administrator for the scholarship committee. 

 June Polk/For the Journal

The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Committee held their tenth annual scholarship awards gala Tuesday night at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr/Sr High School in Fort Hall, where 46 students were awarded a $500 scholarship sponsored by local businesses.

This year, about 75 percent of the 65 students who applied from Bingham County high schools including Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban, and Snake River were awarded due to the number of sponsors being greater than ever before.

