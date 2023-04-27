Pictured from left to right is Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Committee administrator Elisa Oats, former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis, current Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and Paige Lynn, another administrator for the scholarship committee.
The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Committee held their tenth annual scholarship awards gala Tuesday night at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr/Sr High School in Fort Hall, where 46 students were awarded a $500 scholarship sponsored by local businesses.
This year, about 75 percent of the 65 students who applied from Bingham County high schools including Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban, and Snake River were awarded due to the number of sponsors being greater than ever before.
“I think it's amazing how they give out so many because usually you fight for a scholarship and there's only like one or two recipients out of thousands,” event administrator Elisa Oats said. “For this, they usually have 60 to 100 applicants, and usually half of them get scholarships. It's just amazing to see the community that comes to support them and how many students get to be involved.”
In total, there were 17 sponsors amounting to $23,000 in donated funds from local businesses including Bingham Healthcare, Idaho Central Credit Union and The Candy Jar. If the sponsor donates $1,000 or more, they can choose who the scholarship goes to.
“A lot of the sponsors will pick students that are in their field,” Oats said. “For example, the banks will pick students that are going into business or some sponsors say they want students that are definitely in need. They kind of have their own criteria that they look for.”
One student, Kaylee Newell from Shelly, was recognized for her parents working in public service.
“I wanted to recognize a student whose parents have contributed in a public service format, so it's a special scholarship to recognize the parent's public service,” former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis said. “(Newell’s) parents work for the school district in Shelley.”
Loomis is the founder of the gala and he shared how the program came to fruition.
“Essentially, when I was running for mayor one of the other candidates said, ‘Why don’t we have a scholarship for Blackfoot?’ So I thought that was a wonderful idea,” Loomis said. “He helped me get started, the first year was only Blackfoot, and then we spoke to all the other cities in Bingham County and the council at Sho-Ban and they all jumped on the bandwagon and supported it.”
Marc Carroll, Blackfoot mayor, described some of the history of the gala.
“As far as we know, Bingham is the only county that has come together like this for a scholarship fund and brought all of the mayors together under Loomis’s direction,” Carroll said. “In my first year in office, I talked to the other mayors and nominated Paul to be the executive director (of the scholarship program). He's taken this on and continued the good work he started back in 2014. It’s wonderful to see these young people get some recognition for their accomplishments in high school.”
The Idaho Community Foundation started to support the gala in 2018 by means of an endowment fund. The account for the gala holds $100,000 in it and every year the interest built on the account is used to donate to the students for scholarships. This year, $3,000 was gained and donated to the students.
"Early on, we had a number of contributors that donated to the Idaho Community Foundation which built a little nest egg,” Loomis said. “We're approaching this award system in two different ways. The first way is to get donors to donate, and 100 percent of whatever they donate goes to the students. The cities have taken care of the administrative burden of that, and that's why it's called the Mayor’s Scholarship. The second approach is to build this endowment, and our goal is to eventually build it to about $250,000, which would generate about $11,000 a year for students to be awarded scholarships.”
The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala will be held in Firth next year.
