Bingham County has been experiencing extreme numbers of stray animals, and both the Bingham County Humane Society and the local shelter are at their maximum capacity. The lack of sterilization has led to an exponential growth of the population, creating the fatal cycle of animals continuously being born without the necessary care. The Bingham County Humane Society has a goal to mitigate the cat population problem.
“We have a huge homeless pet population in Bingham County,” said Jennifer Andrews, a volunteer at the Bingham County Humane Society. “There are lots of cats that are either neglected or people will let them breed. People often say the kittens just disappear, but 99 percent of them die miserable deaths. We’re trying to prevent that from happening.”
Though its impact is hardly spoken of, the COVID-19 pandemic created a huge burden for local shelters nationwide because of the number of cats and dogs that are being displaced by the housing crisis.
“During COVID, a lot of animals got adopted out, and when people started going back to work they started returning them because they weren’t home all the time anymore,” Andrews said. “Then came this housing crunch where the prices of houses and rentals went up, and in the last year, I’ve gotten calls on nearly a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day, asking if we can take their pets because their rent has increased and they have to move. So many landlords aren’t allowing pets, so (pet owners) are kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place. I think a lot of people just don’t know what to do.”
The Bingham Humane Society is a nonprofit cat shelter that offers a spay/neuter voucher program that aims to reduce the population of stray cats and educate the community on how to care for their pets.
“We take in kitties that have either been displaced or need homes, but we do require that if we take people's kittens in that they get their moms fixed,” Andrews said. “We try to help out with the cat population in Bingham County. Our official mission statement is to advocate for the humane treatment of animals, responsible pet guardianship and companion animal sterilization. We like to educate people about spaying and neutering their pets because it's healthier for the animals to get them fixed. They won't have cancer problems later in life, and especially with cats, you won’t have the wandering around as much because they're not out looking for mates. You don't have disease transmissions and things like that. They just make better pets when they're fixed.”
The Bingham County Humane Society has a TNR (trap, spay/neuter, release) program to aid in getting community cats fixed. The organization offers low-cost animal sterilization vouchers every Tuesday to Bingham County residents.
“There are a lot of people that will feed the community stray cats because they have good hearts and want to take care of them,” Andrews said. “Sometimes they get a little overwhelmed when the cats start to multiply and they feel like they’ve gotten themselves into trouble because they have too many cats. But if we help them with two or three of the cats that show up at their house to get them fixed, then hopefully they won't end up with 10 to 15 cats that they’re trying to take care of,” Andrews said.
The veterinarians will notch the ears of cats to help the community know who has been spayed or neutered.
The Bingham Humane Society shelters cats exclusively, and they tend to all of their needs before putting them up for adoption.
“We usually have somewhere between 40 and 60 cats in our building, and when they come in, we vaccinate, de-worm, vet check, spay or neuter, and microchip them. Then we adopt them out,” Andrews said.
The Bingham County Humane Society operates entirely on donations and volunteer work. They are incredibly thankful for the donations they receive.
“We pay on every cat voucher that we sell to try to make the prices even lower,” Andrews said. “Sometimes our voucher prices will have to change because if we don't get enough donations to fund the program, we have to pay less. We’re all volunteers and we don’t have any paid employees. We’re working on getting some small grants to help us because we don't receive any funding from the county or the city. We’re not part of the National Humane Society, so we don’t get any financial support. When our nonprofit was funded, that was just the name they gave us. We get a lot of calls about neglected animals, but (since they’re not part of the National Humane Society) we don’t have any legal authority to do anything like that.”
The Bingham County Humane Society is very thankful for the veterinarians in their area.
“We’re really lucky to have our vets in Blackfoot. They not only help with vouchers, but they also help with different shelters,” Andrews said. “We ask people to pay what they can afford because we don’t want to undermine the vet’s costs. We have more parameters around dog spaying and neutering. They’re not for people who spent $500 on a dog and are just looking to get a cheaper bill. We want to make sure we're servicing the people who need the financial help, like the people who rescue puppies when they were least expecting it.”
Andrews expressed her appreciation for animals and her fellow volunteers.
“I love working with animals, and I’m a bit of a crazy cat lady,” she said. “All of our volunteers are really big animal lovers too, we love cats and we see a need to help the community. We want to make sure people are educated about taking care of their pets and giving them their best life. The way we feel about it, we’re the stewards of the animals and we have to protect them. They’re a gift to us and we have to make sure we’re doing it right.”
