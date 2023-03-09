Pictured, from left, are Larry Whiting, Jennifer Andrews and Lynne Whiting

Pictured, from left, are Larry Whiting, Jennifer Andrews and Lynne Whiting are pictured at the Bingham County Humane Society.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Bingham County has been experiencing extreme numbers of stray animals, and both the Bingham County Humane Society and the local shelter are at their maximum capacity. The lack of sterilization has led to an exponential growth of the population, creating the fatal cycle of animals continuously being born without the necessary care. The Bingham County Humane Society has a goal to mitigate the cat population problem.

“We have a huge homeless pet population in Bingham County,” said Jennifer Andrews, a volunteer at the Bingham County Humane Society. “There are lots of cats that are either neglected or people will let them breed. People often say the kittens just disappear, but 99 percent of them die miserable deaths. We’re trying to prevent that from happening.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.