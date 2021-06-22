BLACKFOOT – Spudnik Equipment Company hosted Bingham Ag Days again this year over the weekend with a similar result to 2020 — people arrived with plans of enjoyment.
Those that attended were not disappointed when their eyes focused on the classic Bigg Idaho Potato, which made the trip to be part of Ag Days. It would not be Ag Days without recognizing the primary crop of southeastern Idaho.
Vendors lined the parking lot at Spudnik with their wares and food, hoping to share them with those in attendance. Others perused the car show looking at pieces of art crafted from steel, blood, and sweat. No one would be left wanting at Bingham Ag Days as there would be something for everyone.
Spudnik uses the opportunity of Bingham Ag Days to collect donations of non-perishables, diapers, wipes, and money so they may be able to help those in need. The desire to help others has become a tradition for Spudnik as they maintain being one of the largest employers in Bingham County and a leader in agricultural equipment nationally and globally.
Ag Days provided vendors the opportunity to demonstrate their new equipment and their connection to the community.