BLACKFOOT — Graduating students of Bingham Academy charter school in Blackfoot recently organized a week-long trip to Disneyland with the help of donations from local businesses.
Eleven of the 17 seniors at the charter school have embarked on a road trip to California to make one last memory with their peers before their next adventure into life.
Kelli Hudson, principal of Bingham Academy, said her vision for the trip was that “as a senior we could have this moment to have a unifying vision together and really support each other. Also, who doesn't like Disney?”
The group not only plans to get the Disneyland experience, but they also plan to visit the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, which is a place dedicated to organized crime’s history and impact on American society.
If time allows, they also would like to see the Manzanar, the Lyno County, California, site of one of ten American concentration camps where more than 120,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated during World War II as well as the Hoover Dam. Tbe group plans to return on Friday.
The students held a couple of different bake sales and raffles to raise money for the trip, but the largest contributions were from local businesses such as Odell's Furniture and D.L. Evans Bank.
Hudson said that it took “determination and a common vision with the kids to work together and reach out to our community for support.”
“These kids came together to make an opportunity for themselves, which has been really remarkable to watch this whole entire year with them,” she added. “Some of the kids could pay for the trip, but those students helped fundraise for those who couldn't. That's the kind of determination we really want to see in our young people.”
The 2023 graduating class has spent all of their high school career dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hudson said that this trip is a way to make up for the lost experiences and opportunities caused by the pandemic.
“This class has known nothing but the pandemic, so a lot of the things that they might have as traditional high school opportunities didn't exist for them,” Hudson said. “They're really looking forward to the trip.”
Students had to meet the grade requirement of A’s and B’s to be able to attend the trip, and they all worked together to help their classmates reach that goal.
“There were two students who really wanted to go but were not going to graduate,” Hudson said. “Now they are going to graduate, but their grades still weren't high enough to go on the trip. But they’re now very excited that they're going to graduate because they didn't see that as a reality before.”
One of the students going on the trip is graduating high school with an associate's degree.
“Not only is he graduating with an associates degree, he's not going to go to his college graduation so he can go on the Disney trip,” Hudson said. “So that kinda shows you how luring this was for the kids and how important it was to them. It's the last time for the senior class to come together.”
The students voted on their means of travel either by airplane or by car, and the students chose to go on a road trip.
“They like the idea of that time together and just having that last hurrah together as classmates before they hit the world,” Hudson said.
Hudson said that they have a “really distinguished senior class which is what makes our school unique and different.”
“Bingham Academy provides students a launching point that's a little different than a traditional public school,” she added. “We have small class sizes and it's a very accepting and close community of students and learners.”
