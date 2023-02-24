Nampa Candidate Forum016.JPG

Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, presented SB 1100, which would require students to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological gender.

BOISE — The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 Thursday to pass a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex. Opponents said it would discriminate against transgender young people and adds to harmful rhetoric, and supporters said it would improve safety while allowing for accommodations.

Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, presented SB 1100 that would designate separate bathrooms and changing facilities based on biological sex at schools but require the schools to make available single-occupancy bathrooms to those who are “unwilling or unable” to use the multi-occupancy facilities that correspond to their sex.

