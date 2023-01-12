Abortion States

An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a sign reading "Idaho the women as property state" outside of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise on May 14, 2022. 

 Sarah A. Miller - member image share, Idaho Statesman

BOISE—Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they will not investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations.

It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the bill was not meant to prevent discussions in university classrooms about abortions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.