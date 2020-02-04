BOISE — Homeowners could use a sales or appraisal price to determine their taxable property value if they disagree with the county’s assessment under a bill introduced Monday.
The bill is intended to prevent counties from assessing properties higher than their actual value — effectively raising residents’ property taxes — in order to collect more money from new construction, Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said.
“What I was trying to do is find a way to force the assessor to use an appraisal or a sale that’s taken place … versus them coming up with a number out of thin air because there’s an incentive if an assessor wants to drive up the new construction roll,” he told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Moyle, who sponsored the bill, gave an example of a new subdivision in his hometown, where a resident purchased a house for $533,000 and the county immediately assessed the property at about $800,000. The homeowner disagreed and went through the appeal process, but they and their neighbors still paid the higher tax rate for the first year, he said.
If a property was appraised or purchased within the previous 12 months, a homeowner could choose to use the lesser price as the property’s market value under the bill. The owner would need to provide appraisal or sales documents to the county assessor to use the alternative value.
The bill would give homeowners the option of accepting the county’s assessment, or using a sales or appraisal price “when the assessor gets out of line, where he’s got the price way more than what the property is worth,” Moyle said.
Moyle acknowledged Idaho is a non-disclosure state and said his intent is not to force residents into sharing their tax information. The bill “may be written wrong,” but the general concept needs to be considered further, he said.