A bill providing resources to aid Idaho students with dyslexia, including new screening for early detection of the learning disorder and new teacher training requirements, unanimously passed the state Senate Wednesday.
The legislation, Senate Bill 1280, was introduced by Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville. The bill was championed by members of the nonprofit organization Decoding Dyslexia, including Tammy Jablonski, whose son Kayleb is a Highland High School freshman who struggles with dyslexia.
Jablonski considers the bill to be a great start toward changing policies she believes resulted in her son falling behind in reading, though she noted the changes are coming too late to help Kayleb.
Dyslexia is a general term for hereditary disorders that involve difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols but that do not affect general intelligence.
"It's been proven if you can catch them early and give them the right help, the majority won't spend their whole education in the resource room," Jablonski said of detecting dyslexia early, adding it stands to save Idaho schools money in the long run. "The resource room — the special needs area — is the most costly of all."
Jablonski explained students with dyslexia tend to be more artistic and learn best through hands-on and multi-sensory activities. The bill would emphasize multi-sensory, hands-on learning for students with dyslexia.
It would also direct the state Department of Education to test for the characteristics of dyslexia by the 2022-2023 school year among all students enrolled in a local education agency for the first time from kindergarten through fifth grade.
By the 2023-2024 school year, each instructional staff member employed by a local education agency in elementary grades would have to complete training in the intervention of student with dyslexia. By the 2025-2026 school year, training in identifying characteristics of dyslexia would become a requirement to have teaching certificates re-certified.
"It's going to introduce all teachers to dyslexia because most teachers have no clue," Jablonski said. "It's going to give them what they need to know about dyslexia and what dyslexia is."
About 20 percent of students are affected by dyslexia according to Decoding Dyslexia literature.
Funding for teacher training could come from a $10.85 million appropriation for professional development identified in the education budget for the current fiscal year. Otherwise, the bill is expected to be revenue neutral.
"I still think there is more to be done, but this is a starting point," Jablonski said.