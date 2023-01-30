Idaho State Legislature (Rep. Bruce Skaug)

Rep. Bruce Skaug on the House floor at the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.

