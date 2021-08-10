AMERICAN FALLS — Two unique visitors passed through Southeast Idaho last week.
Traveling across America with nothing but a bicycle and the gear it can carry, Leo Dever and his canine companion, Max, made a pit stop in American Falls last week to refuel and draw plans on where to stay for the night on their nearly 16-year trek across the states.
The pair, also known as Sassy Max and Leo, have cycled from coast to coast and seen cities both large and small in their travels.
The reason?
“Why does anyone do what they do?” Dever asked, who is in his mid-60s and originally from Missouri.
He explained traveling allows him and Max, his 13-year-old Shih Tzu-terrier mix he has raised since she was a small puppy, to see new sights and meet new people.
Max sits on a seat fashioned out of a rolled-up blanket that sits atop Dever’s bedroll, and whenever she needs to get in a stretch Dever will let her run around and get some exercise. When Dever has to stop to pick up groceries or supplies, she’ll wait outside with the bike.
“She’s been with me since she was 3 months old,” he said.
Dever explained they often sleep in motels, but there have been many occasions they have slept outside under the stars as well. One thing he often has to do is watch the weather in the case of cold temperatures, high winds or heavy precipitation, and he tries to avoid being caught up in undesirable elements.
He will also stop for the winter so he doesn’t have to travel in the snow, and he bunkers down in a city until the cold weather lifts.
Along the many years and roads they have cycled, they have met hundreds of people of all walks of life and have amassed more than 4,700 followers on Facebook. It is here that dozens of people have posted to say they have seen the pair passing through their city or town or have met them. People also post on his page to keep the community updated on the duo’s safety.
Dever has a PayPal link on his Facebook page set up for donations that help keep his bike on the road, keep Max in good health and help fund their travels. He also donates some of the money to animal shelters he comes across throughout the states and will use his Facebook account to raise awareness and money for individuals he’s met who are going through rough patches in life.
Dever came to Idaho from Wyoming and stopped in Pocatello before proceeding to American Falls last Tuesday. He said he was eyeing Twin Falls as their next location to visit and is starting to look for a good place to pitch down for the winter.
“We don’t go all day and night anymore,” he said. “And we look for good places to stop for winter early.”
For those interested in following the adventures of Sassy Max and Leo or donating to their endeavors, visit their Facebook page at Leo and Max Across America or their PayPal account at paypal.me/LeoMaxAcrossAmerica.