The strong Pacific storm that's forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho through Monday night resulted in dozens of local schools closing for the day.
And as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, several East Idaho roads including a long stretch of Interstate 84 remained closed because of the storm, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
The list of local school districts and schools that canceled all Monday classes includes Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Rockland School District 382, Sugar-Salem School District 322, Grace School District 148, Preston School District 201, Idaho Falls School District 91, North Gem School District 149, Madison School District 321, Ririe School District 252, Firth School District 59, Aberdeen School District 58, Bear Lake School District 33, Soda Springs School District 150, Shelley School District 60, Bonneville School District 93, Jefferson School District 251, West Jefferson School District 253, Mackay School District 182, American Falls School District 381, Clark County School District 161, Butte County School District 111, Fremont County School District 215, Snake River Montessori School, Lighthouse Montessori School, Monticello Montessori School, Hope Lutheran School, Holy Rosary Catholic School, Taylor's Crossing Charter School, White Pine Charter School and STEM Academy, Watersprings School, Alturas International Academy, Shoshone-Bannock High School, Gem Prep Pocatello, Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy, American Heritage Charter School, Holy Spirit Catholic School, Grace Lutheran School, Pocatello Community Charter School and Connor Academy.
In addition Idaho State University canceled all of its classes that started prior to 10 a.m. Monday at its Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses because of the snowy conditions and the Idaho National Laboratory curtailed all of its Monday operations and told its employees to stay at home.
The snowstorm has prompted ITD to shut down the following East Idaho roads: Interstate 84 from Interstate 86 to the Utah border, Highway 20 from just west of Idaho Falls to Highway 26, Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia, Highway 33 from just east of Sugar City to Tetonia, and Highway 47 from Ashton to north of the Warm River area. The roads were shut down Sunday night and will remain closed until conditions improve.
ITD had also shut down Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana state line on Sunday night but reopened the stretch of freeway late Monday morning.
Multiple crashes occurred on Interstate 15, Interstate 86 and other East Idaho roads on Sunday night and Monday morning as the snow intensified. It's believed some of those wrecks resulted in injuries but details haven't yet been released by authorities.
The National Weather Service issued special weather alerts for East Idaho on Sunday night warning motorists that the snowstorm was creating very dangerous conditions on Interstate 15 and Highway 20, especially north of Idaho Falls, and on Interstate 84.
The winter storm began dropping snow on the Spencer and Island Park areas on Sunday morning and gradually spread throughout the day to the rest of East Idaho. By Sunday night it appeared that snow was falling on the entire region. The storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho through Monday night.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho on Saturday alerting motorists about the hazardous driving conditions that would be caused by the storm.
The weather service said that people might want to avoid driving on East Idaho's roads until the storm exits the region. If you do decide to drive on East Idaho's roads during the storm, you should make sure you have an extra flashlight, food, water and blankets in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The weather service also recommends that if you do decide to drive that you tell others about your plans and your estimated time of arrival as a precaution in case you get stranded.
The weather service said extremely dangerous flash freezes that will cover local roads in a coating of ice are possible during the storm because of the falling snow and temps quickly plummeting into the teens and single digits.
The storm will dump the most snow — as much as 7 to 14 inches — on Malad, Rockland, Arbon, Preston, Franklin, Weston, Dayton, Inkom, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Thatcher, Wayan, Henry, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ririe, Bone, Driggs, Tetonia, Victor, Island Park, Ashton and St. Anthony.
The storm is forecast to dump up to 6 inches of snow on these areas: Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Declo, Raft River, Albion, Almo, Malta, Holbrook, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Spencer, Mud Lake and Dubois.
The storm is currently pounding East Idaho with 50 mph winds, which are causing blowing and drifting snow that is intensifying the dangerous driving conditions. The winds might be strong enough to bring down tree branches and power lines.
The weather service said that rain might also fall on East Idaho during the storm, especially in the lower elevations. This will create very hazardous road conditions because the rain will likely freeze upon hitting the ground.
Elsewhere in the state the central Idaho mountains including Salmon, Stanley, Challis, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay are also bracing to be hit by the storm. Several inches of snow could fall on those areas on Sunday and Monday.
Winter weather advisories calling for snow are also in effect in parts of south central Idaho and southwest Idaho because of the storm.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
The weather service said another winter storm will likely hit East Idaho on Wednesday and the region will experience temps in the teens and single digits for most of this week. It’s unclear how strong Wednesday’s storm will be at this point but the weather service will provide updates on its expected impact as it approaches.