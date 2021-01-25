A powerful multi-day winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Tuesday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue winter storm watches and winter weather advisories urging people in the region’s higher elevations to consider staying off the roads because of the expected dangerous driving conditions.
The storm is expected to continue hammering East Idaho through Friday evening, the weather service said.
The storm will likely create impossible driving conditions in much of East Idaho and the weather service is advising people to “consider changing travel plans if at all possible.” Conditions on Highways 20, 31 and 36 and Interstate 15 could be especially hazardous.
In addition to dumping several inches of snow on much of the region, the storm is forecast to bring winds of up to 35 mph to East Idaho, making for zero-visibility conditions in many areas.
The wind and snow are expected to cause temporary road closures in East Idaho.
The areas forecast to receive the most snow — possibly over a foot — are Arco, Island Park, Ashton, Spencer, Victor and Emigration Summit. The weather service said it’s even possible that the higher mountains in those areas could receive over 2 feet of snow depending on the storm’s ferocity.
The storm is expected to drop 3 to 9 inches of snow on the Atomic City, Georgetown, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Sugar City, Driggs, Tetonia, Palisades, Swan Valley, Henry, Wayan, Dubois, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon areas.
The Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Malad, Downey, Swanlake, Thatcher, Preston, Montpelier, Soda Springs and Lava Hot Springs areas could receive up to 3 inches of snow late Tuesday night through Friday evening while the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot and Shelley areas are forecast to receive the least amount of snow — an inch at the most.
Rain will likely be mixed in with the snow at times during the storm, especially in East Idaho’s lower elevations.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories calling for well over a foot of snow have been issued for the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay areas.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories calling for snow are also in effect in parts of southwest and northern Idaho as well as in Oregon, Nevada and Utah. Almost the entire state of Wyoming is under a hazardous weather alert because of the incoming storm.