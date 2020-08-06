POCATELLO — A local pastor who has for years been pushing to build a homeless shelter in Pocatello says she has been the victim of what she believes to be hate crimes spanning at least the past year.
Jacqualine “Big Momma” Thomas on Wednesday told the Idaho State Journal that for the last year she has experienced vandalism to Praise Temple of God church on the 600 block of North 11th Avenue, to the administrative offices for Big Momma’s House located at 429 Washington Ave., as well as to her personal home and vehicle.
The incidents have increased in both frequency and severity, said Thomas, adding that individuals have been attempting to poison her, which has forced her to temporarily move out of her home because of concerns for her safety, she said.
“Ever since I have been here I have been having problems, but over the last year the vandalism has been getting worse and worse,” Thomas said in Wednesday phone interview. “I just feel this is happening so frequently that I am tired of calling the police. (Pocatello Police) Chief Roger Schei has done everything in his power to help me, but there is just no end to it.”
The local anti-discrimination group 2Great4Hate has publicly denounced the vandalism Thomas has experienced, with the current president of the group’s board, Janie Gebhardt, saying the treatment Thomas has endured is “not representative of our community at large.”
Of all the incidents Thomas believes are part of a series of hate crimes against her, the most serious is a constant barrage of toxic chemicals that have been sprayed on both the exterior of her home and also pumped into the interior of her home via the ventilation duct for her dryer, she said.
Thomas said the toxic chemicals have eroded the paint on her siding and caused her significant health issues that required hospitalization.
Aside from attempts to poison her, Thomas says the individuals used a chemical to destroy her lawn and kill her outside house plants, cut and removed her rain gutters and drainpipes, damaged her concrete patio with some sort of heavy blunt object and damaged the connections for her heating, ventilation and cooling system.
Thomas provided the Journal with letters from local doctors that say she is experiencing “multiple major health issues currently that are consistent with toxic poisoning of both herself and her surroundings.”
Additionally, a local restoration company sent Thomas a letter in February that said her “metal siding has severe discoloration and a chalky film that covers the entire surface of the siding.”
The letter from the restoration company said there were hand prints and marks on the front of the house on the siding showing someone had accessed her roof and that it was obvious to them that the damage to Thomas’s home “would be excessive for normal wear and tear” and that there “is obvious signs of vandalism and damage done from someone doing these things.”
In addition to the myriad issues Thomas experienced at her own personal residence, the front basement door of the Big Momma’s House administrative offices has been kicked in. Most recently, Thomas says someone had flung dog feces onto the wheelchair ramp leading into the facility.
Schei said the Pocatello Police Department has fielded numerous reports from Thomas over the last several months, and one local man was cited for littering in connection to the dog feces incident.
Schei said he has fielded some letters from various experts that say the substance on the exterior of Thomas’ home could be some type of toxic chemical but their findings were not conclusive.
Though both Thomas’ home and the administrative offices for Big Momma’s House have security camera surveillance systems installed, Thomas says that those responsible for the vandalism and attempts to poison her are somehow disabling the cameras beforehand.
Schei said that although the Pocatello Police Department has been unable to catch any culprits responsible for driving Thomas from living in her own home, the investigation into the alleged actions remains active and ongoing.
Thomas says that she believes she is being targeted because of the work she has been engaged in over the last several years to build a homeless shelter within a Pocatello residential neighborhood. Despite the frightening ordeal being seemingly endless, Thomas is still holding out hope that those responsible will be apprehended.
“When I think about what I have endured it makes me want to cry because I legitimately think it’s a hate crime,” Thomas said. “Nobody should be treated like I am being treated right now.”
Thomas continued, “I am a 74-year-old Black female and I have seen it all. These are the types of things that we have been dealing with for years. I am out here trying to help the homeless, and here I am homeless myself. As bad as I want to go back to my home I cannot safely do so. If someone is doing this to me and can get away with it, who else are they doing this to?”