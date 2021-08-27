CHUBBUCK — A popular discount store and retail outlet is coming to the Chubbuck-Pocatello area.
Big Deal Outlet officials say they are planning to open a store at the former Shopko building at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. They will share the facility with C-A-L Ranch Store, which is also planning to move to that location.
“C-A-L Ranch approached us about sharing the former Shopko building and all the pieces came together very quickly that made that location an ideal spot for us,” said Clayton Cook, founder and CEO of Big Deal Outlet. “We have a lot of respect for the way C-A-L Ranch does business and we jumped at the opportunity to be next to them.”
Cook says they will start moving into the building in September and plan to open as soon as they can. They hope to have a grand opening celebration sometime in mid-October.
Big Deal Outlet, which has three locations in Utah — Layton, Ogden and Logan — was able to open a store in Idaho Falls last year, and Cook says they’ve had an outstanding reception there.
“When we considered the next place for expansion, Pocatello was at the top of our list,” Cook said. “We love to be in communities that still have a small-town feel, but have a population size to support a large store. We have quite a few customers in the Chubbuck/Pocatello area that have been commuting to our other stores and we are excited to bring some big deals closer to them.”
Customers have described Big Deal Outlet as a “cornucopia of anything you could want or need at the perfect price.” The store offers bargains on a variety of items including groceries, clothing, shoes, housewares and sporting goods.
“We have a huge variety of products that are constantly changing. We buy truckloads of overstock, customer returns or liquidation products from the big-name department stores, e-commerce giants and local distributors,” Cook said, adding that they research and inspect all of the products and resell only the ones that are in good condition.
Customers can follow the store on Facebook and Instagram and sign up to receive emails through its website so they can stay up to date on the store’s progress and its latest bargains.
“We send out lots of coupons and new arrival notices through our social media sites and a weekly email,” Cook said. “Our customers follow us closely so that they find out when the best deals arrive.”
For more information, people can visit www.bigdealoutlet.com.