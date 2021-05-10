A bill recently approved by the Idaho House and Senate should keep horse racing viable in Idaho and Pocatello, according to Pocatello Downs private horse racing organization President LuKrena Schoonover.
“Horse racing in Idaho over the last few years has been kind of an uphill battle,” she said recently during the first races of the season at the Pocatello Downs track, which is owned by Bannock County.
“The bill's finally going to fund our racing commission, which has been a problem in the past,” she said.
Under state law, a racing commission oversees parimutuel betting, as well as post-race drug testing of horses, she said. The commission ensures the integrity of the sport, according to Schoonover.
“So it was a huge win for us to get that bill passed and we did not think it was going to happen,” she said.
Schoonover said there were some state representatives who were very much against it.
“And last minute it turned around and it was passed,” she said. “So we're super excited about that because that's one battle we don't have to fight any more.
She says they had been hanging on by a shoestring and there were just enough funds each year to barely get by.
“We still have a lot to do to continue what we're doing,” she said.
She notes that their funds are raised by off-track betting and simulcasting.
There's only one off-track betting system left, which is in north Idaho.
In Idaho, she believes the industry was dealt a blow when legislation failed that would have allowed wagering on historic horse races. She said Idaho couldn't compete with what was offered by surrounding states.
“Wyoming is so close and they have a great breeders' program and it's hard to compete with that,” Schoonover said. “A lot of people with horses to race will go there.”
But she says Idaho horsemen through all the ups and downs have continued to stick it out, and continue to come and support small tracks in the state and are continuing to breed horses.
“And that's what we were trying to get through to our representatives because a lot of them are just against the gambling part of it,” Schoonover said.
But there's so much more that goes on in the racing industry than just the gambling, she said.
“I can just go on and on about the list of what our small training business and all of the different businesses that we support locally just from our small operation,” she said. “We have 14 horses in training and my list goes on and on of all the people locally here that we're able to support so we have a huge win there."
But she says they've had some ups and downs with Bannock County as they've had some different management.
“But when everything works out, we have a great crowd that loves to come to Pocatello Downs and enjoy the races,” she said.
She estimated the crowd on Sunday at over 1,500 people, including a large number of families and young kids and a live musician.
And a similar number attended the races on Saturday, too.
It gives Schoonover hope for the future.
"We still have a lot of work to do to continue to have money to do what we're doing," she said.
But at least they've gotten over the funding hurdle for the racing commission, she said.
She and others are looking to the future.
“They've been racing here forever,” she said. “It's a longstanding part of our community so were hoping that we can keep that going.”