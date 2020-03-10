Former Vice President Joseph Biden defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Idaho’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday.
The Associated Press declared Biden the winner of the race at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday with 80 percent of Idaho’s votes counted. At that time Biden had 48.3 percent of the ballots cast in Idaho’s Democratic primary compared to Sanders’ 42.5 percent.
Biden beat Sanders by just over 50 votes in Bannock County, with Biden securing 2,874 votes, or 45.41 percent, to Sanders’ 2,821 votes, or 44.57 percent.
The turnout in Bannock County was slightly more than the 2016 presidential primary, according to Bannock County Elections Director Julie Hancock. Of the total 42,045 registered voters in Bannock County, 11,949 people, or 28.4 percent, cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.
“This year’s turnout was higher than it was in March of 2016 likely because the Democrats elected to use a primary system as opposed to a caucus and the (School District 25 plant facilities) levy likely pulled some additional voters out,” Hancock said.
Idaho Democrats used a presidential primary election system for the first time ever on Tuesday. Idaho Democrats used a caucus in 2016 to select Sanders over Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama handily won the Democratic caucus in Idaho over Clinton in 2008 on his way to winning the presidency.
Sanders and Biden, who drew more than 100 donors at an Idaho event in August, were the two big names left on the Democratic ticket on Tuesday as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, dropped out of the presidential race last week.
Officials said prior to Tuesday’s vote that Idaho Democrats switching to a primary system this year from a caucus could significantly increase turnout. According to Hancock, that’s exactly what happened in the Gem State.
Biden beat Sanders in Power County as well, securing 166 votes, or 53.04 percent of ballots cast, to Sanders’ 101 votes, or 32.27 percent of ballots cast.
Power County Clerk Sharee Sprague said the turnout in Power County was about the norm for presidential primaries, with 1,114 of 3,305 registered voters, or 33.7 percent, casting ballots on Tuesday.
Calls on the national level for Sanders to end his presidential run started circulating around 9 p.m. Tuesday after Biden won the Democratic primaries in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, cementing his front-runner status atop the Democratic field. Biden’s victories prefaced calls for Sanders to stand aside and begin the process of unifying the Democratic Party to face Republican President Donald Trump in November.
As expected, Trump had little difficulty winning the Republican primary in Bannock and Power counties, securing over 93 percent of all ballots cast in Tuesday’s GOP primary in the two counties.
The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner of the Republican presidential primary in Idaho about 10 minutes after the last Gem State polls closed on Tuesday night.
After Trump’s resounding primary victory in Idaho Tuesday night, Samantha Zager, a spokesperson for Trump Victory, the joint operation between President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, said, “Tonight proved that Idahoans are firmly united behind President Trump. No matter which socialist Democrat ultimately makes it on the ballot in November, Idahoans will choose to continue the success they’ve experienced under President Trump’s ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ agenda and reelect him to four more years.”