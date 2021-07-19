POCATELLO — A motorist struck a bicyclist on a busy Pocatello street on Monday evening.
The 5:15 p.m. collision occurred near the intersection of North Grant Avenue and West Custer Street near Irving Middle School.
The juvenile female bicyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment following the crash.
An update on her condition was not immediately available, but her injuries were reportedly serious.
The driver of the Red Nissan sedan that struck the woman, also a juvenile female, stopped following the collision and cooperated with Pocatello police at the scene.
Both the car and the bicycle suffered minor damage. Police did not take the driver of the car into custody following the incident.
The names of the motorist and the bicyclist will not be released because they are both juveniles, police said.
West Custer Street from North Lincoln Avenue to North Hayes Avenue has been shut down.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
