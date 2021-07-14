POCATELLO — A bicyclist was struck by a car on one of Pocatello's busiest streets on Wednesday afternoon.
The 2:20 p.m. collision occurred in the 1400 block of Yellowstone Avenue in front of Vickers Western Store.
The adult female bicyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment following the accident.
An update on her condition was not immediately available but she was conscious and alert when she was loaded into the ambulance by paramedics at the scene.
The driver of the Honda sedan that struck the woman stopped following the collision and cooperated with Pocatello police at the scene. Both the car and bicycle suffered minor damage.
The names of the car's driver and bicyclist have not been released.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.