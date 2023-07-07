A bicyclist, e-scooter rider and motorcyclist all died in crashes that occurred on Idaho roads within a 24-hour span.
The bicyclist died on Friday morning after a collision with a pickup truck in Rigby while the e-scooter rider and motorcyclist died in Thursday crashes in North Idaho.
The crash that killed the motorcyclist occurred around noon Thursday on Highway 12 in Idaho County and left another motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries.
Idaho State Police provided the following description of the crash in a news release: "A 75-year-old male from Terryville, Connecticut, driving a Honda GL1800 motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on US12. A 55-year-old male from Sidney, British Columbia, driving a Ducati Multistrada motorcycle, was traveling westbound on US12. The preliminary investigation indicates that the rider of the Ducati made an illegal pass around an Idaho Transportation Department dump truck. While traveling westbound in the eastbound lane the Ducati struck the Honda motorcycle head on."
The 75-year-old died at the scene while the 55-year-old was airlifted via emergency helicopter to a local hospital, state police said. No updates on the 55-year-old's condition have been released.
Both motorcyclists appear to have been wearing helmets at the time of the crash, state police said.
The collision shut down Highway 12 for about four hours.
The other North Idaho crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Highway 53 and North Mill Street in Rathdrum.
It left a 78-year-old Rathdrum man dead after the e-scooter he was riding collided with a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a 54-year-old man, also from Rathdrum, state police said.
The 78-year-old was thrown from his e-scooter as a result of the impact. He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he later died, state police said.
The driver of the GMC pickup was not injured, authorities said.
Highway 53 was shut down for about three hours because of the crash.
The last crash occurred around 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North 4200 East and East 100 North in Rigby.
State police said a 73-year-old woman from Rigby was riding a bicycle through the intersection when she was struck by a 2022 Ford F350 pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls.
State police said in a news release: "The rider of the bicycle failed to yield to traffic and was struck by the pickup. She succumbed to her injuries on scene."
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, state police said.
Authorities have not released the names of any of the people involved in the wrecks.
All three of the crashes remain under investigation by state police.
