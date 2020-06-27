On Saturday, June 27, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 72, west of Rexburg.
A juvenile was headed westbound on State Highway 33 in a 2007 Chrysler 300.
Ethan McDonald, 24, of Middleton, was headed west on State Highway 33 on a bicycle.
The juvenile struck McDonald before coming to rest on the right shoulder. McDonald succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
McDonald was wearing a helmet and the juvenile was wearing a seat belt.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office.