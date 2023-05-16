POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Pocatello woman who was critically injured last week when she was struck by a car while jogging is expected to make a full recovery, according to her family.
Pocatello resident Courtney Dalton is the mother of Elizabeth Byington, the woman who was struck by a car on the evening of May 8 at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jensen Street in Pocatello. Dalton recently spoke to the Idaho State Journal about the events leading up to the crash, the extent of the injuries her daughter sustained and how her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.
Byington was struck around 7 p.m. on May 8 while using the crosswalk to get from the east side of Hawthorne Road to the west side at Jensen Street, Dalton said. Byington was jogging just a few blocks from the neighborhood where she lives when the car struck the left side of her body, Dalton added.
“She crossed the road in the crosswalk and from what we were told traffic did not yield to her,” Dalton said. “The car in the northbound lane stopped and she stepped out into the road and when she got to the other lane she was hit by a car traveling southbound.”
Dalton said police estimate the car that struck her daughter was traveling about 25 mph to 35 mph. The force of the impact knocked Byington unconscious, Dalton said.
‘Someone who saw the accident got out and wrapped her head, which was bleeding,” Dalton said. “They had her wrapped up when the ambulance arrived.”
Byington was rushed via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries, police said.
Dalton said she was “beyond thankful” that the teenage female driver of the car that struck her daughter remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with responding Pocatello police officers.
The driver’s name is not being released, but police said they cited her for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
As a result of the collision, Byington suffered a traumatic head injury with bleeding in the brain, a broken collarbone, three broken ribs and a contusion on her lung, Dalton said. Though she had some other minor bumps and bruises, Dalton said her daughter didn't have an alarming amount of road rash.
When Dalton got the call that her daughter was struck by a car, she feared the worst.
“As her parents, we were just really scared and not sure what to expect,” Dalton said.
She credits the medical staff at PMC for doing an amazing job and saving her daughter's life.
“The folks up at Portneuf were amazing,” Dalton said. “They monitored her brain for swelling, put her on a breathing tube for a few days and just kept a really close eye on her. I’m almost at a loss for words.”
Considering everything medical professionals told Dalton about what to possibly expect in terms of recovering from being struck by a car and in comparison to other pedestrian versus vehicle accidents, Dalton said Byington’s recovery has been miraculous.
“She has some emotional stuff she is working through and her response times are a little delayed, but considering she suffered major brain trauma and can walk, talk and has her memory back, we are just amazed," Dalton said. "We are hopeful that she will continue to make a 100 percent recovery.”
Dalton continued, “She has a little bit of double vision still but the doctors said that should clear up with more time.”
Both Byington and the driver who struck her had insurance and the family is not currently exploring any fundraising efforts at this time, Dalton said. She is incredibly thankful for the first responders and the Good Samaritan who rendered Byington aid after the crash.
“To the officers and everyone who responded to this, thank you for taking such good care of her,” Dalton said. “To the drivers and general public in our community, it’s always a good idea to slow down and take a second look. We’re not all so busy that we can't slow down and watch out for other humans.”
On Tuesday Byington was discharged from PMC and returned home, giving her family another reason to celebrate her miracle recovery.
Dalton said, “We just couldn’t be more thankful. We are going to try and live life to the fullest while we’re all still here. We can’t express enough that tomorrow is not promised so enjoy today while we still can.”
