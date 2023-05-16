Elizabeth Byington

Elizabeth Byington is expected to make a full recovery after being struck by a car while jogging at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jensen Street in Pocatello last week.

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Pocatello woman who was critically injured last week when she was struck by a car while jogging is expected to make a full recovery, according to her family.

Pocatello resident Courtney Dalton is the mother of Elizabeth Byington, the woman who was struck by a car on the evening of May 8 at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jensen Street in Pocatello. Dalton recently spoke to the Idaho State Journal about the events leading up to the crash, the extent of the injuries her daughter sustained and how her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

