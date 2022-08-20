POCATELLO — Two officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script.
The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for the both of them.
“This was definitely the most intense call I have ever been on,” Amos said. “I have been on other calls where there have been people with guns and high-risk felony traffic stops but I’ve never had to pull the trigger in all my years with the department.”
Amos, a field training officer and SWAT team member who has been with the department since 2016, and Handel, a fourth-year police officer who is also a SWAT team member and field training officer, were two of 21 officers who responded to a May 5 shootout on East Bridger Street with alleged gunman Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, who’s accused of opening fire on police officers with an AR-15 rifle.
Officers were dispatched to the home on East Bridger Street for a domestic violence incident involving Brewer, police told the Journal in May. Upon arrival, officers immediately came into contact with Brewer in the front yard of the home and were fired upon.
A bullet struck Amos in the face to the right of his nose, which ricocheted off his orbital bone down through his neck and into his chest where it lacerated one of his lungs. Amos was also struck on his left hand and then his abdomen after a 5.56mm AR-15 round penetrated his light body armor, he said.
“Getting shot is nothing like you see in the movies,” Amos said. “I’ve been asked by many people what it felt like, and honestly, I can’t actually say whether it hurt or not because once my lung was punctured the only thing I could focus on was the fact that I couldn’t breathe. Everywhere else was basically numb.”
Handel, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps who is originally from Pennsylvania, was also shot in the abdomen, though he initially believed his body armor protected him from being hit by the round.
“As a former Marine I’ve talked to people that have been shot before and many have described it as this burning sensation,” Handel said. “But when I got hit, and this is going to sound cliche, it felt like I got smacked in the chest with a two-by-four. Then my initial thought was, ‘Did I just get shot?’ I was in disbelief when it happened and then it set in, ‘yeah, I just got shot.’”
To understand the most storybook aspect of this incident, however, one must go back 15 years.
Before becoming a police officer, Amos attended Idaho State University on an athletic scholarship to play defensive line on the football team. But he almost never made it to the Gate City following a tragedy around the same time of a planned recruitment trip to the university.
On May 5, 2007, exactly 15 years before Amos was shot in the face and dealing with the possibility of dying due to a lack of oxygen, his half-brother passed away after suffering a fatal asthma attack.
“We both had asthma but he had it bad,” Amos said. “He had this bad asthma attack in California. He tried to take his medicine but it didn’t kick in quick enough and he passed away after being without air for too long.”
The similarities between Amos’s injuries and the fatal accident involving his brother are too much for Amos to ignore. When asked how lucky he feels to be alive, Amos said there was definitely someone watching over him.
“I am beyond lucky and extremely blessed,” he said. “I definitely had an angel there protecting me. And had my partners on scene not been there to swoop us up, I wouldn’t be here today.”
Amos and Handel were hesitant to speak about the exact details surrounding the shooting, but both said they strongly believed nothing could have been done differently to prevent the shooting from happening. Both men described the incident as happening extremely fast.
“It all happened so fast,” Handel said. “I think that from the time we got on scene to when I was able to contact my parents from the emergency room only 15 minutes had passed. We pretty much showed up on scene and within minutes of us getting there that we were fired upon. We hadn’t even contacted the person who dialed 911 yet.”
The shootout involved officers ordering Brewer to drop his rifle, though he raised it toward the officers and was fired upon, police told the Journal in May.
After the officers fired, Brewer retreated from the yard of the home and toward an adjacent alleyway, said police, adding that officers followed him into the alley and an exchange of gunfire between Brewer and officers ensued.
Amos, Handel and Brewer were struck by gunfire. Brewer was struck twice and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ground ambulance.
Amos and Handel were transported to Portneuf Medical Center via police squad cars, Amos said they arrived at the hospital in four minutes. The decision likely saved both officer’s lives, as every breath Amos took put his healthy lung in overdrive and caused his injured lung to worsen.
“My left lung was still doing his part but it was working overload,” Amos said. “Anytime a lung is punctured and you have air coming in the wrong way it starts shrinking that lung. So with every breath I took my right lung just kept shrinking.”
The bullet that hit Handel was a through-and-through, meaning that passed through his body, leaving both entry and exit wounds. It nicked his liver, but wasn’t severe enough to require surgery.
Amos spent six full days in the hospital and Handel was released after two. Hundreds of people gathered at PMC when Amos was discharged. No other officers were injured during the incident, including the two rookies both Amos and Handel were training that night. It was just the third patrol shift for both rookies, Handel said.
“For them to handle it as well as they did, was just incredible,” Handel said. “Both of them are still committed to being police officers and I think that’s a testament to how much the community rallied behind them, too. Their third day on the job they see both of their field training officers get shot and are still willing to do the job.”
Both Amos and Handel said the outcome that night could have been very different had they not been properly trained. It’s during intense incidents like this that officers revert back to their lowest level of training, said Handel, adding that he knows that level is high for Pocatello police officers.
Handel has since returned to work on a regular basis and Amos has returned to work on a limited duty schedule. They both remain committed to the dangerous profession.
“I'm not from Pocatello, but just the outpouring of support from the community was amazing. Like, I did not expect it,” Handel said. “ I've never been on that end of anything before, but it was incredible, especially when we left the hospital. There were just tons of people from all over. It was incredible. I don't know a way to properly describe it, but I've never felt more welcomed in a community before and ever more of a part of a community. I felt like this was my home.”
Amos also said, “It’s been a process with physical therapy but it’s going good. I still know that I'm not close to what is going to be my new normal, but I'm definitely working towards it.”
Brewer was released from the hospital and transported to the Bannock County Jail on May 26. He remains incarcerated with a $1 million bond.
Brewer faces two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel and two enhancements for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, all of which are felonies.
If convicted of all the charges and enhancements against him, Brewer faces a maximum penalty of up to 80 years in prison.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate the incident with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office leading that effort. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog told the Journal in May that once the finalized report for that investigation comes across his desk, he will recuse himself to avoid any perceived conflict of interest and ask that a different prosecutor’s office make the ultimate decision to file any criminal charges against the officers involved.