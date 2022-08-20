POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script.
The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them.
“This was definitely the most intense call I have ever been on,” Amos said. “I have been on other calls where there have been people with guns and high-risk felony traffic stops but I’ve never had to pull the trigger in all my years with the department.”
Amos, who has been with the Police Department since 2016, and Handel, a fourth-year Pocatello police officer, were two of 21 officers present during the May 5 shootout on East Bridger Street with alleged gunman Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, who’s accused of opening fire on the police officers with an AR-15 rifle.
Officers were dispatched to the home on East Bridger Street for a domestic violence incident involving Brewer, police told the Journal in May. Upon arrival, the officers immediately came into contact with Brewer in the front yard of the home and the shootout soon followed.
An AR-15 bullet struck Amos in the face to the right of his nose and then ricocheted off his orbital bone down through his neck and into his chest where the round lacerated one of his lungs. He also suffered a bullet wound on his left hand and another on his abdomen after a 5.56mm AR-15 round penetrated his light body armor.
“Getting shot is nothing like you see in the movies,” Amos said. “I’ve been asked by many people what it felt like, and honestly, I can’t actually say whether it hurt or not because once my lung was punctured the only thing I could focus on was the fact that I couldn’t breathe. Everywhere else was basically numb.”
Handel, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps who is originally from Pennsylvania, was also shot in the abdomen, though he initially believed his body armor protected him from the bullet.
“As a former Marine I’ve talked to people that have been shot before and many have described it as this burning sensation,” Handel said. “But when I got hit, and this is going to sound cliche, it felt like I got smacked in the chest with a two-by-four. Then my initial thought was, ‘Did I just get shot?’ I was in disbelief when it happened and then it set in, ‘Yeah, I just got shot.’”
To understand the most storybook aspect of this incident, however, one must go back 15 years.
Before becoming a Pocatello police officer, Amos attended Idaho State University on an athletic scholarship to be a defensive lineman on the football team. But he almost never made it to the Gate City following a tragedy around the same time of a planned recruitment trip to ISU.
On May 5, 2007, exactly 15 years before Amos was shot in the face on East Bridger Street, his half-brother passed away after suffering a fatal asthma attack.
“We both had asthma but he had it bad,” Amos said. “He had this bad asthma attack in California. He tried to take his medicine but it didn’t kick in quick enough and he passed away after being without air for too long.”
The similarities between Amos’ near death from a bullet-punctured lung and his half-brother's asthma death on the same date 15 years apart are too much for Amos to ignore. When asked how lucky he feels to be alive, Amos said there was definitely someone watching over him.
“I am beyond lucky and extremely blessed,” he said. “I definitely had an angel there protecting me. And had my partners on scene not been there to swoop us up, I wouldn’t be here today.”
With Brewer in jail but not yet convicted, Amos and Handel were hesitant to speak about the exact details surrounding the shooting, but both officers said they strongly believe nothing could have been done differently on the part of police to prevent the incident.
“It all happened so fast,” Handel said. “I think that from the time we got on scene to when I was able to contact my parents from the emergency room only 15 minutes had passed. We pretty much showed up on scene and within minutes of us getting there we were fired upon. We hadn’t even contacted the person who dialed 911 yet.”
The shootout involved officers spotting Brewer outside the residence and ordering him to drop his rifle, police said. When Brewer raised his AR-15 toward the officers, he was fired upon by police, authorities said.
After the officers fired, Brewer retreated from the yard of the home and headed toward an adjacent alleyway, said police, adding that the officers followed him into the alley and an exchange of gunfire between Brewer and officers ensued.
Amos, Handel and Brewer were all struck by gunfire in the alley. Brewer was wounded twice by police and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance.
Amos and Handel were transported to PMC via police cars. Amos said they arrived at the hospital in four minutes. The decision to transport the officers via police cars instead of waiting for ambulances to arrive likely saved both their lives, police said.
“My left lung was still doing his part but it was working overload,” Amos said. “Anytime a lung is punctured and you have air coming in the wrong way it starts shrinking that lung. So with every breath I took my right lung just kept shrinking.”
The bullet that hit Handel was a through-and-through, meaning that the round passed through his body, leaving both entry and exit wounds and nicking his liver.
Amos spent six days at PMC while Handel was released after two. Hundreds of people gathered at PMC when the officers were discharged.
No other officers were injured during the shootout, including the two rookies both Amos and Handel were training that night. It was just the third patrol shift for both rookies, Handel said.
“For them to handle it as well as they did was just incredible,” Handel said about the rookie officers. “Both of them are still committed to being police officers and I think that’s a testament to how much the community rallied behind them, too."
Both Amos and Handel said the outcome that night could have been very different had they not been properly trained. It’s during intense incidents like this that officers revert back to their lowest level of training, said Handel, adding he knows that level is high for Pocatello police officers.
Handel has since returned to work on a regular basis and Amos has returned to work on a limited duty schedule. They both remain committed to serving and protecting Pocatello as police officers.
“I'm not from Pocatello, but just the outpouring of support from the community was amazing. Like, I did not expect it,” Handel said. “I've never been on that end of anything before but it was incredible, especially when we left the hospital. There were just tons of people from all over. It was incredible. I don't know a way to properly describe it, but I've never felt more welcomed in a community before and ever more a part of a community. I felt like this was my home.”
Amos said he hopes to return to the full work schedule he had as a patrol officer prior to being shot.
He said, “It’s been a process with physical therapy but it’s going good. I still know that I'm not close to what is going to be my new normal, but I'm definitely working towards it.”
Brewer was released from PMC and transported to the Bannock County Jail on May 26. He remains incarcerated there with a $1 million bond. Authorities have not yet commented on his motive for his violent confrontation with Pocatello police.
Brewer faces two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel with two enhancements for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
If convicted of all the charges and enhancements against him, Brewer faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate the shootout with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office leading that effort.