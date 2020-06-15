POCATELLO — A Boise-based consulting group is in Pocatello this week to share how various projects, policies and land-use decisions can get the Gate City’s walkability on better footing.
As a means to effectively engage local engineers, designers, planners and policymakers to improve traversing conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists, Chris Danely and Don Kostelec of Vitruvian Planning are hosting the Looking Glass Academy on Monday and Tuesday, a two-day workshop that merges popular techniques for evaluating active transportation needs from both the community development and design fields.
“We’re here to essentially teach people who work in Pocatello in various capacities how to make the pedestrian environment better for the people they represent and the residents of this city,” Danely said. “Our goal is to teach them the technical to textural arguments on how to do that.”
As Danley puts it, walkability is “our ability to freely walk from point A to point B when and where we want to do it with any ability and at any time of day.” Additionally, Danely said walkability is a measure with nuance, in that the walkability for one person may not be the same for another.
“If someone is in a wheelchair or blind for instance, walkability will mean something different to them than it would for someone who is able-bodied or to a person who is in their 70s and has ambulatory issues,” Danely said.
The Looking Glass Academy is designed to show local community leaders that regardless of a person’s ability, human beings have a need to feel capable of completing tasks or achieving success on their own, which includes walking.
The academy involves Danely and Kostelec leading workshop participants on several tours of local streets, providing them first with an opportunity to see streets through the “looking glass” for the first time to better understand the pedestrian realm including walkways, sidewalks and crossings.
The participants of Monday’s training included Pocatello City Councilwoman Linda Leeurwrik, Pocatello Project Manager Maggie Clark, several Pocatello engineering staff members and others and Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Education Specialist Michelle Butterfield. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is sponsoring the event, with SIPH serving as a community partner.
In addition to the goal of providing local leaders with the capacity to implement changes to improve the walkability of Pocatello, the course is designed to show leaders the many benefits a highly walkable community provides, both to the citizenry as well as municipal entities. One of the most significant benefits of great walkability is improved public health, Danely said.
“Walkability is certainly a public health issue,” Danley said. “The No. 1 global cause of death is heart disease which is mostly caused by poor nutrition and a lack of movement,” Danley said. “Walking is a low-stress physical activity that has been proven to reduce heart disease and improve health. Enabling walkability in our city allows our body to function as it was designed.”
Moreover, addressing the walkability of a city doesn’t just create incentives for people to walk from place to place, it ensures that traverse can be done so safely, Danley said.
“In the five-year period between 2014 and 2018 Pocatello had 141 reported incidents of people who were struck and killed or seriously injured while walking or biking in Pocatello,” Danley said. “On average, that’s once a week or so Pocatello dealt with that situation. And in the state of Idaho in 2018, $310 million is the cumulative costs of crash-borne expenses, loss-of-life costs, and insurance payouts for pedestrians and bicyclists who were struck and killed or seriously injured. We think about the loss of life, that is a major factor, but it also comes with an economic toll.”
Greater walkability is also a huge economic driver, Danley said.
“Walkability generates more tax-revenue for a small business than it does for a Walmart on a per-acre basis because the parking structure that you need for big-box businesses are way less efficient,” Danley said. “At a smaller local business, greater walkability generates more economic activity that spurs off.
Creating a better understanding of a city’s walkability is a process that can result in both proactive and reactive changes, Danley said. For example, with a better understanding of how walkable an area is, city engineers and planners can reactively pinpoint problematic areas in town that have already been developed and improve them in various ways including widening or creating a sidewalk, or moving crosswalks so that the launch and landing platforms create a shorter distance to travel in the street. Proactively, knowing more about walkability can result in city planners, council members and policymakers ensuring a new development adds to the area’s walkability before construction plans are approved.
“There are definitely ways you can rank a walking facility,” Danley said. “You can look at the width of a sidewalk and ask, ‘Is this wide enough to accommodate more than two or three people at a time?’ You can ask, ‘Does this sidewalk layout give us enough buffer space between us and a moving vehicle?’ There’s hardcore specific technical pass or fail grades for walkability, but there are also much more subjective gray areas about what it means. A hanging flower pot for example. They don’t actually do anything functional for walkability but they enhance the environment. Street trees are not required but they enhance a walkable environment because they filter the air from things like exhaust and brake dust, and they provide shade.”
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s coursework, Danley will provide Pocatello engineering staff with a document that will serve as a blueprint for creating a comprehensive plan to improve the city’s overall walkability. From there, the process can involve the city applying for grants to facilitate the improvements and then implementation.
“Our training is in part beholden on who attends,” Danely said. “Here we are working with a Pocatello City council member, several members of the engineering team, the public health department and other policymakers. What we are hoping to do is give them capacity and provide them with the resources so that they can do their jobs better.”