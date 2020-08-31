Idaho Transportation Department officials are in the process of planning several improvements along the Interstate 15 Inkom Corridor and they are asking for the public’s input as they move forward.
They are holding a public meeting online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are leaving it open for nearly a month so people will have plenty of time to comment on the five projects they are proposing.
“The online meeting is available 24-7 to view on the project website,” according to information provided by ITD. “This self-guided meeting allows people to participate anytime and provide comments to the project team.”
Those who would like to review and comment on the plans can do so at itdprojects.org/projects/i15inkom. The meeting opens Tuesday and continues through Sept. 22.
Officials plan to combine the five projects into a corridor-wide improvement plan that would be completed in approximately two years instead of several. Greg Roberts, ITD’s District 5 project manager, says doing so will minimize disruptions for those traveling through the area and save taxpayer dollars by simplifying construction phasing and traffic control setup.
Officials hope to be able to complete all of the projects between 2025 and 2026.
Current plans call for the replacement of several I-15 bridges, including those over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and Old Highway 30 as well as those over Rapid Creek Road (Main Street).
Residents have expressed concerns about the deterioration of the latter bridges, which they say appear to be falling apart. ITD officials told the Journal last year that the bridges need to be replaced and aren’t suitable for renovation; however, they said structural evaluations confirmed they are safe to use.
Officials are also planning work around the east and west Inkom Interchange. They say they may reconfigure the split interchange, adding a third ramp to the west portion and removing a ramp on the east portion.
“By relocating the ramp, the interstate bridges at the east portion could be removed from the system. Removing a pair of bridges from the interstate system would result in significant costs savings, both in not having to replace the bridges and in not having to maintain them in the future,” Roberts said.
Officials are also planning to replace six miles of I-15 asphalt between the Inkom South Interchange and the Portneuf River bridges, and replace the Rapid Creek bridge on the I-15 business Loop between Commercial and Main streets.
ITD officials are encouraging the public to get involved as they move forward with their planning and design efforts.
Roberts says they are looking for comments on how the system currently operates, what can be improved and how the public would like the system to operate in the future. They will use the feedback “to help deliver projects that improve how the system currently operates and that will meet the transportation needs of the area for many years to come,” he said.