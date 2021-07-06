AMERICAN FALLS — Those who attend the Music in the Park event in American Falls this week will not only be able to enjoy some live country music, but also participate in a good cause.
Music in the Park and American Falls community members are working together to put on a benefit concert and silent auction to help two local families who lost their homes in the nearly 3,900-acre Cold Creek Fire last month.
“Everyone knows the Englands and the Huses,” Tammy Ramsey, one of the event organizers said, adding that the families lost not only their homes, but also many of their possessions in the horrific fire. “I understand insurance will pitch in some, but we wanted to help with things.”
The Cold Creek Fire Victims Benefit Concert and Silent Auction will take place at American Falls City Park, located at 380 Roosevelt Street, on Thursday. Food vendors will be there throughout the evening for those who want to grab a bite to eat, and the auction will start at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. The concert, featuring country singer Cale Moon, will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“He has an amazing, fabulous voice,” Ramsey said. “He’s a great entertainer and plays the guitar like nobody.”
Ramsey says several businesses and individuals have donated items for the auction: photo shoots, a massage, a quilt, and 20 pounds each of steak and ground beef among other things.
Other individuals have also donated funds to the cause.
“We have a great community. They’re always willing to help,” Ramsey said.
Proceeds from the auction, along with donations and some food vendor fees they’ve collected in recent weeks will be split between the fire victims. People can also donate funds to the families at Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union under the Cold Creek Fire Fund before July 15 — the day organizers plan to give the money to the families.
In the meantime, Ramsey encourages people to attend the event on Thursday.
“It’s not only great to attend this because of the desire to help someone,” Ramsey said, adding that those who come can also enjoy bidding on some fun items and listening to some great music. “Bring a chair or a blanket and chill out in the shade of the trees in the park.”