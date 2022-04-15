Whether it's on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community.
The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers.
The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. April 22 at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the new Marsh Valley Eagle Club, which supports all aspects of Marsh Valley High School. Admission will be $5 per person or $15 per family. Tickets are available at the door.
Jeff Belnap is the head coach of the Marsh Valley varsity football team. He has four sons and two daughters. They're all accomplished singers, explained Paige Armstrong, chairperson of the Marsh Valley School District 21 Board of Trustees.
His cousin, Dale Belnap, who works as a physician assistant in Pocatello, has six sons and one daughter — all musicians. Armstrong said Dale Belnap creates his own music and is an outstanding pianist. His children sing. The family includes drum, piano, ukulele and guitar players.
Two of Dale Belnap's sons are now in high school and were all-state athletes who participated in basketball, football and baseball. One of his sons, Michael, sang the National Anthem for the state football play-in game. Their mother, Ashleigh, also plays the piano.
Armstrong said the family has hosted several concerts in the past for the Marsh Valley community.
"It's just incredible. They're unreal," Armstrong said.
The Marsh Valley Eagle Club formed in January and has already supported the boys wrestling and basketball teams and the girls Business Professionals of America team in going to compete at state, Armstrong said.
Armstrong said the organization, which now includes about 20 parents, would like to award a music scholarship, too.
"We're trying to do some more significant things," Armstrong said.