Amanda Kumiko Kent, left, helps two girls feed a carrot to Red the horse in front of CAL Ranch on Friday. Kent brought her two horses to help raise funds for the Salvation Army and bring Christmas spirit to the community.
STEPHANIE BACHMAN-WEST/FOR THE JOURNAL
Salvation Army bell-ringer Stephanie Almond poses with Butternut the horse in front of CAL Ranch on Friday.
POCATELLO — Shoppers swinging by CAL Ranch on Friday were all smiles when they saw the Salvation Army bell ringers stationed out by the front doors, two of whom were wrapped in scarves, Santa hats — and reins.
Butternut and Red, two horses used in the youth life skills program Take the Reins with Positive Action, joined owner Amanda Kumiko Kent and volunteers Cindy Haney and Stephanie Almond for several hours to greet holiday shoppers in order to raise funds for the Salvation Army.
“We’re just individuals in the community ... here to bring a little Christmas spirit,” said Kent, a leadership coach who teaches life skills programs that use equine-based exercises. “Everybody wants to come out and pet a fuzzy horse. It’s fun to watch people drive by in their cars, stop, and come back. It’s a good way to have some fun, raise some money, but mostly help people.”
Kent explained that last Friday Butternut and Red had helped ‘ring bells’ at the same location and that several youth volunteers pitched in to assist. Shoppers were able to feed carrots and treats to the horses and donate money to the little red kettle sitting nearby.
“It was a blast,” she said. “The horses ate more treats than I ever thought they could and we even took the horses into the store to browse around a bit.”
Haney, of Pocatello, said they received quite a bit of positive attention with the horses, which further helped raise funds for the Salvation Army, especially as donations for the charity are low this year.
One thing of note that Kent told shoppers is that the donation kettles have a QR code people can scan to donate electronically, so those who find themselves without cash on hand can still donate.
“Not many people have change, so this is something that they can use to help others during this season,” she said.