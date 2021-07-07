CHUBBUCK — One Twin Falls boy had more than fireworks and hot dogs for his Fourth of July weekend after a nonprofit organization stepped in to grant his wish of visiting Yellowstone National Park — in style.
Ten-year-old Ryder Klop, who was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in August, received the chance to go on a road trip to Yellowstone in a Class C motorhome with his family thanks to the efforts of Make-A-Wish Idaho.
“I know (Ryder) is grateful for it,” said his mother, Brittany Klop. “And I’m grateful for it because it’s an awesome opportunity for anybody. It just helps these kids feel better about themselves and they don’t have to worry if they’re sick or not. It…lets them be a normal kid again.”
Ryder and his family stopped in Chubbuck on early Friday for a pit stop before heading out to enjoy a weekend of fishing, visiting Yellowstone Bear World, and spending time together. Ryder even got to participate in West Yellowstone’s Fourth of July parade, where he got the chance to be the grand marshal and ride in an Army truck.
“(Ryder) had chosen a couple different wishes but because of COVID we didn’t do travel,” said Julie Thomas, the regional director for Make-A-Wish Idaho. “So he’s doing this. He’s never been to Yellowstone so he’s excited and requested a motorhome.”
This fun-filled weekend came after Ryder fell from a tall fence and tore his intestine back in August. From this injury came even more bad news.
“We were air-flighted to Salt Lake and got there at 6:45 that night and about 20 minutes later Ryder was up in the operating room getting fixed,” Brittany said. “An hour and a half later I was supposed to know (if he was all right), but it was more like three hours later. And the doctor came out and said, 'I have bad news and good news. The good news is that we fixed the intestine. The bad news is he has a big tumor inside him.'”
Brittany said that the tumor was one of the fastest-growing and deadliest kinds, especially if the individual doesn’t catch it in time.
“I’ve heard it can grow 10 times in 18 hours,” she said. “If he didn’t fall, we’d have had no clue.”
Ryder went through four rounds of treatment, with his last one on Nov. 17. Just six days later, he got to ring the bell, which marks a milestone for the cancer patient that signals they’ve completed their treatment.
The Klop family celebrated over the Fourth of July weekend and returned home on July 7 after several days of spending their time together in the great outdoors, which is something that Brittany explained Ryder, and the entire family, love doing.
“We live outside,” she said. “We’re always somewhere outside.”
As for Make-A-Wish, Thomas explained they’ve continued to grant children’s wishes despite the COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re just really happy that we’re still able to grant wishes at such a crazy time,” said Thomas. “So many travel wishes have been postponed and canceled for the time being. And so when these kids go and reimagine what their wish is going to be it’s really fun to grant them. Our chapter has been lucky because we’ve been granting so many because so many kids are changing their wishes or their original wish was not to travel. So in a time like this it’s great for these families.”