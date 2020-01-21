The 11th annual Bear Lake Monster Winterfest kicks off Friday, ushering in a weekend full of fishing, food and frigid frivolities.
Most of the activities will take place in the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort & Event Center in Garden City, Utah. For those who take part in Winterfest, the entrance fee to the state park will be waived.
The 2020 Bear Lake Monster Winterfest will be holding fundraising efforts for The Family Place, a nonprofit organization located in Garden City that provides a safe shelter for children involved in crisis situations as well as therapy and educational services for families and children in the area.
On Friday, the event will kick off with Monster Winter Sports & Trails Day event at the Logan Canyon Sinks area. This free event is intended to provide Winterfest attendees opportunities to try winter sporting activities. Fat-tire bikes, snowmobiles and snowshoes will be available for use. A free shuttle will be available from Sunrise Resort. Friday afternoon activities include the Monster Winterfest Social and Monster Outdoor Expo from 4 to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s featured events include the “Cisco Disco,” a fishing tournament that is one of the longest-running Monster Winterfest events. Free to enter, the tournament will award prizes in kid and adult categories for the biggest Cisco fish caught. The Cisco Disco will be held on Saturday with a noon deadline to submit potential prize-winning catches.
Another perennial Winterfest highlight is the Monster Plunge, which will also take place Saturday. For an entry fee of $35 (or $30 if registered prior to the day of the event), participants will receive an event hoodie, have their costumes judged for various prizes as well as the opportunity to go jump in a lake — literally. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Family Place.
Saturday’s final event is the Monster After Party & Awards Ceremony from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sunrise Resort & Event Center. Finally, the Winterfest concludes Sunday with Cody’s Sweet Cream Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at Cody’s Gastro Garage in Garden City. All-you-can-eat pancakes with two eggs and two strips of bacon will be available for $8 for adults and $5 for kids.