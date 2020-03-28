An iconic Pocatello business is doing its part to help local residents during the coronavirus outbreak.
Barrie's Ski and Sports, 624 Yellowstone Ave., has purchased 5,000 pounds of Idaho potatoes from a Shelley distributor and plans to give away the spuds for free to local residents starting at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Jonathon Hunt, the co-owner of Barrie's, said the potato giveaway is the business' way of saying thanks to the decades of support local residents have given to the establishment.
"This is a big thank you from us," Hunt said.
Those wanting to pick up free potatoes at Barrie's on Monday should enter via the parking lot's Pershing Avenue side. Barrie's employees, wearing gloves and masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, will be in the parking lot and will load the free potatoes into the trunks and backseats of people's vehicles. Hunt said his employees will continue giving away the 5,000 pounds of potatoes until there are none left.
Hunt said he decided to do the potato giveaway after going to a local grocery store and not being able to find any spuds.
Many local grocery stores are having a difficult time keeping items in stock as people load up on everything from food to toilet paper because of the coronavirus threat.
Hunt said he hopes by giving away the potatoes for free that he inspires others to do similar positive actions in the Pocatello community. He said the Pocatello area always rallies during difficult times such as the current coronavirus outbreak.
Hunt said he hopes the free potatoes give local residents comfort and strengthen the community's bond because "we're all in this together."