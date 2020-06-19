POCATELLO — The Bannock County Republican Party has sent Gov. Brad Little the names of three candidates to appoint to fill the final six months of former Commissioner Steve Brown's term in office.
Brown resigned on June 5 to move his family to Anchorage, Alaska, where he agreed to become director of the state's district office for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Bannock County Republican Central Committee submitted the following three names, listed in order of their preference: Jeff Hough, D.K. Jenkins and Rick Cheatum.
Hough, of Chubbuck, has a finance degree from Idaho State University and is a member of the Pocatello Marathon Committee and race director of the Pocatello Fall Ultra mountain bike race. He was the sole Republican to run for Brown's seat in the recent primary. He'll face, Lisa Alexander, who was a write-in candidate on the Democratic ballot, in the November general election.
Jenkins is a local high school teacher. Cheatum is retired from Idaho State University Federal Credit Union and is a current member of the Pocatello City Council.
Brown was appointed to the three-member commission in December of 2017 to replace Evan Frasure, who left the county office to accept an appointment as state director of USDA's Farm Service Agency.
Char Tovey, chairwoman of the Bannock County Central Committee, explained Little has 15 days from June 17, when the committee emailed him the names, to chose a new commissioner from the list. If the governor fails to submit a name, it will be up to the committee to make the selection.
Tovey said choosing Hough would be an efficient option, potentially avoiding the need to retrain a new commissioner after just six months. The winner of the November election will be sworn in during mid-January.