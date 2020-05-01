Elections officials in Bannock and Power counties say voter interest appears to be relatively strong in a May 19 primary election that will be conducted solely by mail-in voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, Bannock County had already received requests from voters for between 7,000 and 8,000 ballots, said Brandi McCarron, assistant election supervisor. McCarron believes the voter interest isn't bad, when considering the county has few contested primary races.
McCarron said about 10,000 county residents voted in the last comparable primary election, and voters may still request ballots for the upcoming primary through May 19. Typically, McCarron said three-fourths of requested ballots are returned. Ballots must be received by the county no later than 8 p.m. on June 2.
In addition to mailing in their ballots in envelopes supplied with pre-paid postage, voters may also deposit their ballots in a drop-off box outside of the courthouse. McCarron said a second drop-off box is planned to be located outside of of the elections office, located at 141 N. Sixth Ave.
The Idaho Secretary of State's Office mailed out postcards informing voters how to request ballots — requests may be submitted electronically at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/.
Ballots will arrive with voting instructions. Voters are asked to use black ink and to seal their ballots in a supplied envelope, which must then be placed inside of a postage-paid envelope. Voters must also sign the outer envelope.
McCarron said if any voter who tears open a ballot envelope after sealing it for any reason should initial the envelope and write an explanation of why they had to open it. She said her office will seek to contact voters and have them fill out a new ballot if they discover an omitted signature or a ripped envelope with no initials.
McCarron said ballots filled out in dark pencil can be read by the county's machines, but voters using pencils often color ovals too lightly to be detected. Such ballots are reviewed by a bipartisan group of volunteers who determine a voter's intent and fill out a new ballot to be tabulated.
Voters may request a Democrat, Republican or unaffiliated ballot, though Bannock County unaffiliated ballots contain only questions about retaining judges. The Bannock County Democratic ballot includes a single contested race — Paulette Jordan running against Jim Vandermaas for U.S. Senator.
The county's Republican ballot has a pair of contested races. Joel Jolley and Ernie Moser are running for Bannock County Commission, and Kevin Rhoades is running against Mike Simpson for U.S. Congress.
Power County Clerk Sharee Sprague said her county received requests for 778 ballots through Friday morning, from a pool of roughly 3,000 registered voters. In a typical primary, she said turnout is about 42 percent.
Unlike Bannock County, Power County has several races and issues up for a vote. Sprague said Power County Hospital District has a $2.9 million bond up for a vote to cover unfunded expenses associated with a major renovation, supplementing a bond voters passed in a previous election.
American Falls School District 381 has a supplemental levy up for a vote. The levy is usually for two years, but the district will be requesting only a one-year levy this year.
The City of American Falls has a vote on the ballot to create a new urban renewal district to accommodate water infrastructure for a planned housing development.
Power County's two contested races are both on the Republican ballot. Anson Call will run against Abe Luca for prosecutor. Gary Krell, Josh Campbell, John Canfield and Jesse Johnston are running for Power County Sheriff as Republicans. The winner in the race for sheriff will face Sheriff Max Sprague, a Democrat, in the general election.
Sharee Sprague said she started mailing out absentee ballots on Friday. She explained some ballots were misprinted by the vendor that makes the county's ballots, which could delay mailings to some voters, but she also had a supply of good ballots in hand that have been sent out.
"It's been pretty busy," Sharee Sprague said. "The phones are busy and we're processing stuff daily."