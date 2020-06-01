Elections officials in Bannock and Power counties say participation in the Tuesday primary election has been strong despite the state's choice to restrict voting to absentee ballots only to protect the public amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Any voter who received a ballot that still hasn't been returned has until 8 p.m. Tuesday to deposit it into a designated voting drop-off box. Bannock County's box is located outside of the elections office in Pocatello at 141 N. 6th Ave. The Power County voting box is located outside of the north side of the county courthouse, located at 543 Ave., American Falls.
Bannock County Elections administrator Julie Hancock said 16,900 voters requested ballots and more than 10,000 ballots were returned as of Friday. During the May 2016 primary — the last time when the same seats were up for a vote — Hancock said 7,500 voters participated in the election.
Hancock expects between 12,000 and 14,000 Bannock County votes will ultimately be cast.
Hancock said running such a large volume of absentee ballots has placed a strain on her office, which has had to recruit workers from other county offices to assist.
"We've had a lot of complaints about needing the polls to be open because people enjoy going to the polls," Hancock said.
Hancock believes Gov. Brad Little's proclamation to adjust the election format was well advised based on the historical precedent of the Spanish Flue of 1918. That year, polls remained open, but deaths spiked immediately after election day, she explained.
Hancock said county staff will start counting votes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with representatives from the League of Women Voters and the county Democrats and Republicans present to observe.
Hancock said the county and state both sent voters a mailer informing them of the voting process.
She said voters were asked to sign an affidavit on their ballot envelopes, and staff have compared the signatures against their records. She said fewer than 20 ballots have been removed due to discrepancies in signatures and won't be counted. The county has made attempts to contact voters upon discovering irregularities or omitted signatures.
In Power County, voters requested more than 1,800 ballots, and 79 percent of them were returned as of Friday, according to elections staff. About 1,200 people vote in a typical Power County May primary, officials said.
In Bannock County, Joel Jolley is facing incumbent Ernie Moser in the Republican primary for commission. Both candidates are from Inkom.
In Power County Abe Luca and Anson L. Call II are facing off in the Republican primary for prosecuting attorney.
Four Power County Republicans are running for sheriff: Joshua Campbell, John Canfield, Jesse Johnston and Gary Krell. The ballot also includes a school bond for Rockland voters, a countywide hospital bond vote and n urban renewal proposition for the City of American Falls.