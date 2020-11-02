Nearly half of Bannock County's registered voters and 35 percent of Power County's registered voters cast their ballots during a record early voting period prior to Tuesday's presidential election.
Election officials in both counties advise voters who requested a mail-in ballot but never got around to sending it in to bring their mail-in ballot to the polls to have it spoiled, so they can then vote in person.
Brandi McCarron, elections assistant supervisor for Bannock County, said voters will also be allowed to sign an affidavit vowing they did not turn in their mail-in ballot. Furthermore, she said each voter is assigned a unique identifying number to prevent anyone from casting two ballots.
McCarron said Bannock County had about 43,000 registered voters during the May election and has upped that total to 47,148 voters.
McCarron said Bannock County received 13,508 absentee mail-in votes by Monday and had 7,835 votes cast early and in person. By comparison, she said approximately 2,000 voters requested mail-in absentee ballots for the 2016 presidential election.
"We've had a large turnout," McCarron said.
Precinct nine has been moved from Portneuf Towers back to its original location at Lincoln Early Childhood Center, McCarron said.
McCarron encouraged voters to wear face masks to the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the county will strive to maintain social distancing and will wipe down booths with sanitizer between voters.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. McCarron said the early voting results should be released by 9 a.m. and final results are expected by 10:30 p.m.
Power County Clerk Sharee Sprague said her county has treated polling booths and surfaces with an electrostatic sprayer that kills germs for up to three months after an application. She said every poll worker will also be protected with a Plexiglass screen, and traffic will move in one direction, with voters entering, casting their votes and exiting out of a different door.
Sprague asked that voters wear a mask to the polls.
She said precinct one has been moved from City Hall to the American Falls School District 381 administration office at 827 Fort Hall Ave. Precinct three has been moved the Power County Annex to the Power County Fairgrounds.
Here’s a list of issues on Southeast Idaho ballots:
• An advisory question about a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger asks voters in Bannock County, “Do you support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city?”
• The Portneuf Library District is asking voters in Chubbuck and North Bannock County to approve a $12 million bond that would help fund the construction of a new library.
• Voters in McCammon will be asked to consider a $1.1 million bond that would help cover the costs of building a new fire station.
In addition to the presidential election, voters in Southeast Idaho will cast ballots to decide the following contested races:
• Incumbent Republican Ernie Moser is facing challenges from independent candidates Lorin Nielsen and Robert Ballard in the race for Bannock County commissioner seat No. 1.
• Incumbent Republican Jeff Hough and Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander are facing off in the race for Bannock County commissioner seat No. 2.
• Incumbent Republican Tony Manu and independent candidate Nate Stewart are facing off in the race for Bannock County sheriff.
• Incumbent Republican Anson Call and write-in candidate Abe Luca are facing off in the Power County prosecutor race.
• Democrat Max Sprague and Republican Joshua Campbell are facing off in the Power County sheriff race.
• Incumbent Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, and Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, are facing off in the District 29 Idaho House of Representatives race.
• Incumbent Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, and Mike Saville, D-McCammon, are facing off in the District 28 Idaho House of Representatives race.
• Incumbent Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, and Dan Karlan, a local Libertarian, are facing off in the District 28 Senate race.
• Incumbent Republican Mike Simpson is facing challenges from Democrat C. Aaron Swisher, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law and Constitutionalist Pro-life (a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson) in the U.S. House of Representatives race.
• Incumbent Republican Jim Risch is facing challenges from Democrat Paulette Jordan, independent Natalie M. Fleming and Constitutionalist Ray J. Writz in the U.S. Senate race.