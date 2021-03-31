Communities that practice sound economic development do more than simply seek to land new businesses, explained MiaCate Kennedy I, CEO of Bannock Development Corp.
To avoid growing pains, Kennedy believes communities must place great emphasis on planning ahead and involving many partners in coordinating those efforts.
That's why the theme of Bannock Development's 2021 Southeastern Idaho Economic Development Summit will be Working Together to Build the Future. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Register at 2021economicsummit@gmail.com. Seating at the Stephens Center will be limited based on COVID-19 constraints, but a YouTube link will be sent to those who register. The event will be streamed live but won't be recorded for the public to view afterward. People should RSVP by April 5.
"The summit we've planned is really directed at explaining in a new way what economic development actually is and working with our strategic partners is a new plan for Bannock Development Corp.," Kennedy said, adding she hopes those strategic partners will collaborate on comprehensive plans, strategic plans and ancillary services.
Some of Bannock Development's strategic partners include the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, ISU, Portneuf Health Partners, local car dealerships, local banks, developers, Historic Downtown Pocatello and area real estate agents.
"Bannock Development Corp. is really trying to extend outstretched arms to all of those entities to say, 'We're really better together,'" Kennedy said.
Though Pocatello's economy is not in its infancy, Kennedy believes it's fair to say the area is in its "teenage years," in terms of realizing its growth potential.
"It gives us a huge advantage to plan and be involved now in what happens," Kennedy said. "Sometimes communities have brought businesses of all kinds and dropped them all next to each other and haven't researched whether they're complementary, and then at the mature stage they're having to go back and fix those."
Kennedy said Bannock Development aims to coordinate more closely with real estate agents to help them address potential development challenges in the planning process, before any problems arise.
Kennedy is still working to book speakers. Her speech will focus on defining economic development, as well as sharing her vision of what good growth entails. A young entrepreneur is scheduled to speak about a unique and useful product he's developed. An official from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will speak, as will other local leaders.