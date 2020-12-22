POCATELLO — The interim CEO of Bannock Development Corp. says its opportunistic price hiking as opposed to exorbitant property taxes that has deterred economic development in the Gate City.
In contrast to what Teresa McKnight, the CEO of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, or REDI, told the Pocatello City Council during a quarterly update last month, its not high property taxes but rather prospective sellers massively inflating the value of their properties that’s served as a larger impediment to growth in the Gate City, Jim Johnston, the interim CEO of Bannock Development Corp. told the Pocatello City Council during a work session meeting at City Hall earlier this month.
“On July 24 we had a site visit from a company who looked at some wonderful locations,” Johnston told the City Council on Dec. 10. “The site (this company) liked the best was not a property that was listed but one we were introduced to. (The sellers) initially wanted $2,000 per acre for that property, but when this company expressed an interest in it, they shot that price up to $40,000 an acre. Now, it is not our tax structure that keeps people from coming. It’s greed and things like that that keep us from being as competitive as we need to be.”
While Johnston said he has only encountered the one situation in which a landowner opportunistically raised the price of their property after a prospective buyer expressed interest, he noted he has only been the interim CEO of Bannock Development Corp. since August, adding that he’s aware of other instances of price hiking happening in the past.
Above everything else, a local “greed factor” is the region’s largest detriment to growth, added Johnston, who will remain the interim CEO of Bannock Development Corp until Dec. 31, at which point Washington transplant MiaCate Kennedy I will become the next CEO and president.
“It’s a sad day when we bring people to town, they are quoted a price and then when they express interest the price goes up,” Johnston said. “That greed factor is an impediment to economic development more than anything else. When people get greedy that really slows us down.”
Johnston, who is also a Realtor with Keller Associates in Pocatello, says one of his colleagues, Don Zebe, who is a commercial real estate developer with Colliers International in Pocatello, has experienced very similar situations.
Zebe on Tuesday said it’s not necessarily greedy price hiking that’s turning away potential commercial enterprises in the Gate City area, but rather sellers relying on uneducated experts to help develop property listing prices.
“As far as the price hiking claims, I often see people relying on non-experts to determine the pricing of their property” Zebe said. “I have turned down multiple listing opportunities because the seller was unrealistic in their pricing request. Instead of consulting with an expert, sellers are trying to base their prices on information they received from say a brother-in-law who was a banker or someone else who arbitrarily says they know best. Sellers are relying on their own ascertainment of the value of their property and not reality, and that’s led to unrealistic expectations.”
Zebe described McKnight’s comments about high property taxes disincentivizing growth in Bannock County as an “overexaggeration of facts.” In his personal experience, the biggest motivating factor for a company when making a site selection is not any applicable tax structures, but really the ease of doing business in the region.
“We don’t have the highest taxes in the state and to make a blanket statement like that was uncalled for,” Zebe said. “When a company is looking to make a decision in a community, the taxes they would pay are not a condition for them to do business here — the ease of doing business in the community is. It’s the welcoming attitude of the city or county employees that deal with these companies' development arms and how they’re building relationships, that is what’s key.”
Zebe did agree with one point of advice McKnight offered the Pocatello City Council last month, in that the region would greatly benefit from an analysis of the various bureaucratic red tape developers must endure when considering a move to the region. Specifically, Zebe believes the lack of a single, comprehensive development plan for northern Bannock County, Chubbuck and Pocatello has flummoxed people who want to develop commercial properties in the region.
“I don’t frame any development project I talk about in terms of it happening in Chubbuck or Pocatello anymore, it’s really the “Portneuf Valley,” Zebe said. “The problem is we have two or three communities in our area where there has not been a master plan collaboration and that has led to confusion. When you have one group saying they are planning a massive technology park in Pocatello and another group saying the same thing in Chubbuck, that really doesn’t instill a sense of confidence in potential developers.”
Johnston doesn’t dispute that property taxes are high in Pocatello, but he also pointed out that with the high property taxes also comes a high level of services that greatly increase the quality of life in Southeast Idaho, including a robust public transportation system, a free public library and an extensive system of trails and walkways throughout the city and surrounding area.
“We have so many things that are so desirable in this region,” Johnston said. “I just think we need to accentuate the positive.”