POCATELLO — Bannock Development Corp., a local non-profit that focuses on the economic well-being and quality of life in Southeast Idaho, will soon have a new leader at its helm.
MiaCate Kennedy I — a native of the San Juan Islands northwest of Seattle, and, among several current leadership roles, the current executive director for the Greater Kingston Community Chamber of Commerce in Kingston, Washington — has been appointed as the new CEO for Bannock Development Corp.
Kennedy I will leave the Seattle area and join her new team in Pocatello on Dec. 1.
“I can’t wait to get to work for Bannock Development,” Kennedy I said about the new appointment. “I had many different offers, several places I could have gone and I’ve been to a lot of places, but Bannock Development is really where I want to be. I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited about a position. To help build economic development in such a wonderful area is super exciting.”
Kennedy I will take over for local Realtor and former City Councilman Jim Johnston, who has served as interim CEO since August when Bannock Development Corp. parted ways with its President and CEO since 2012, John Regetz.
The Idaho State Journal will post a more in-depth story soon, so stick with idahostatejournal.com.